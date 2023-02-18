Daily Reading for Saturday, February 18th, 2023

Gospel, Mark 9:2-13

2 Six days later, Jesus took with him Peter and James and John and led them up a high mountain on their own by themselves. There in their presence he was transfigured:

3 his clothes became brilliantly white, whiter than any earthly bleacher could make them.

4 Elijah appeared to them with Moses; and they were talking to Jesus.

5 Then Peter spoke to Jesus, 'Rabbi,' he said, 'it is wonderful for us to be here; so let us make three shelters, one for you, one for Moses and one for Elijah.'

6 He did not know what to say; they were so frightened.

7 And a cloud came, covering them in shadow; and from the cloud there came a voice, 'This is my Son, the Beloved. Listen to him.'

8 Then suddenly, when they looked round, they saw no one with them any more but only Jesus.

9 As they were coming down from the mountain he warned them to tell no one what they had seen, until after the Son of man had risen from the dead.

10 They observed the warning faithfully, though among themselves they discussed what 'rising from the dead' could mean.

11 And they put this question to him, 'Why do the scribes say that Elijah must come first?'

12 He said to them, 'Elijah is indeed first coming to set everything right again; yet how is it that the scriptures say about the Son of man that he must suffer grievously and be treated with contempt?

13 But I tell you that Elijah has come and they have treated him as they pleased, just as the scriptures say about him.'