We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Saturday, February 18th, 2023
Daily Reading for Saturday February 18, 2023Reading 1, Hebrews 11:1-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:2-3, 4-5, 10-11
Gospel, Mark 9:2-13
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Reading 1, Hebrews 11:1-7
1 Only faith can guarantee the blessings that we hope for, or prove the existence of realities that are unseen.
2 It is for their faith that our ancestors are acknowledged.
3 It is by faith that we understand that the ages were created by a word from God, so that from the invisible the visible world came to be.
4 It was because of his faith that Abel offered God a better sacrifice than Cain, and for that he was acknowledged as upright when God himself made acknowledgement of his offerings. Though he is dead, he still speaks by faith.
5 It was because of his faith that Enoch was taken up and did not experience death: he was no more, because God took him; because before his assumption he was acknowledged to have pleased God.
6 Now it is impossible to please God without faith, since anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and rewards those who seek him.
7 It was through his faith that Noah, when he had been warned by God of something that had never been seen before, took care to build an ark to save his family. His faith was a judgement on the world, and he was able to claim the uprightness which comes from faith.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:2-3, 4-5, 10-11
2 Day after day I shall bless you, I shall praise your name for ever and ever.
3 Great is Yahweh and worthy of all praise, his greatness beyond all reckoning.
4 Each age will praise your deeds to the next, proclaiming your mighty works.
5 Your renown is the splendour of your glory, I will ponder the story of your wonders.
10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you.
11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might,
Gospel, Mark 9:2-13
2 Six days later, Jesus took with him Peter and James and John and led them up a high mountain on their own by themselves. There in their presence he was transfigured:
3 his clothes became brilliantly white, whiter than any earthly bleacher could make them.
4 Elijah appeared to them with Moses; and they were talking to Jesus.
5 Then Peter spoke to Jesus, 'Rabbi,' he said, 'it is wonderful for us to be here; so let us make three shelters, one for you, one for Moses and one for Elijah.'
6 He did not know what to say; they were so frightened.
7 And a cloud came, covering them in shadow; and from the cloud there came a voice, 'This is my Son, the Beloved. Listen to him.'
8 Then suddenly, when they looked round, they saw no one with them any more but only Jesus.
9 As they were coming down from the mountain he warned them to tell no one what they had seen, until after the Son of man had risen from the dead.
10 They observed the warning faithfully, though among themselves they discussed what 'rising from the dead' could mean.
11 And they put this question to him, 'Why do the scribes say that Elijah must come first?'
12 He said to them, 'Elijah is indeed first coming to set everything right again; yet how is it that the scriptures say about the Son of man that he must suffer grievously and be treated with contempt?
13 But I tell you that Elijah has come and they have treated him as they pleased, just as the scriptures say about him.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for February 17th, 2023Reading 1, Genesis 11:1-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:10-11, 12-13, 14-15
Gospel, Mark 8:34-9:1
Next Weeks Readings
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Friday, Feb 17th, 2023
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Prayer of the Day for Friday, Feb 17
-
St. Alexis Falconieri
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Stations of the Cross
-
Saints & Angels
-
Bible
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Saint Feast Days in March
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, February 18, 2023
- St. Simon: Saint of the Day for Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Prayer for Government Leader: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Daily Readings for Friday, February 17, 2023
- St. Alexis Falconieri: Saint of the Day for Friday, February 17, 2023
- Prayer before Study or Instructions: Prayer of the Day for Friday, February 17, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.