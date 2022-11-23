We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022
Daily Reading for Wednesday November 23, 2022Reading 1, Revelation 15:1-4
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 7-8, 9
Gospel, Luke 21:12-19
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Reading 1, Revelation 15:1-4
1 And I saw in heaven another sign, great and wonderful: seven angels were bringing the seven plagues that are the last of all, because they exhaust the anger of God.
2 I seemed to be looking at a sea of crystal suffused with fire, and standing by the lake of glass, those who had fought against the beast and won, and against his statue and the number which is his name. They all had harps from God,
3 and they were singing the hymn of Moses, the servant of God, and the hymn of the Lamb: How great and wonderful are all your works, Lord God Almighty; upright and true are all your ways, King of nations.
4 Who does not revere and glorify your name, O Lord? For you alone are holy, and all nations will come and adore you for the many acts of saving justice you have shown.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 7-8, 9
1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.
2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,
3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.
7 Let the sea thunder, and all that it holds, the world and all who live in it.
8 Let the rivers clap their hands, and the mountains shout for joy together,
9 at Yahweh's approach, for he is coming to judge the earth; he will judge the world with saving justice and the nations with fairness.
Gospel, Luke 21:12-19
12 'But before all this happens, you will be seized and persecuted; you will be handed over to the synagogues and to imprisonment, and brought before kings and governors for the sake of my name
13 -and that will be your opportunity to bear witness.
14 Make up your minds not to prepare your defence,
15 because I myself shall give you an eloquence and a wisdom that none of your opponents will be able to resist or contradict.
16 You will be betrayed even by parents and brothers, relations and friends; and some of you will be put to death.
17 You will be hated universally on account of my name,
18 but not a hair of your head will be lost.
19 Your perseverance will win you your lives.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for November 22nd, 2022Reading 1, Revelation 14:14-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:10, 11-12, 13
Gospel, Luke 21:5-11
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
St. Cecilia
-
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, Nov 22nd, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Saints & Angels
-
Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, Nov 22
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Patron Saints A-Z
-
Saints A to Z: A
-
Bible
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, November 23, 2022
- Bl. Miguel Pro: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, November 23, 2022
- Prayer of an Expectant Mother: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, November 23, 2022
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, November 22, 2022
- St. Cecilia: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, November 22, 2022
- St. Gertrude's Guardian Angel Prayer: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.