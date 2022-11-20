Daily Reading for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Daily Reading for Sunday November 20, 2022Reading 1, Second Samuel 5:1-3
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5
Gospel, Luke 23:35-43
Reading 2, Colossians 1:12-20
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Second Samuel 5:1-3
1 All the tribes of Israel then came to David at Hebron and said, 'Look, we are your own flesh and bone.
2 In days past when Saul was our king, it was you who led Israel on its campaigns, and to you it was that Yahweh promised, "You are to shepherd my people Israel and be leader of Israel." '
3 So all the elders of Israel came to the king at Hebron, and King David made a pact with them in Yahweh's presence at Hebron, and they anointed David as king of Israel.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5
1 [Song of Ascents Of David] I rejoiced that they said to me, 'Let us go to the house of Yahweh.'
2 At last our feet are standing at your gates, Jerusalem!
3 Jerusalem, built as a city, in one united whole,
4 there the tribes go up, the tribes of Yahweh, a sign for Israel to give thanks to the name of Yahweh.
5 For there are set the thrones of judgement, the thrones of the house of David.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Luke 23:35-43
35 The people stayed there watching. As for the leaders, they jeered at him with the words, 'He saved others, let him save himself if he is the Christ of God, the Chosen One.'
36 The soldiers mocked him too, coming up to him, offering him vinegar,
37 and saying, 'If you are the king of the Jews, save yourself.'
38 Above him there was an inscription: 'This is the King of the Jews'.
39 One of the criminals hanging there abused him: 'Are you not the Christ? Save yourself and us as well.'
40 But the other spoke up and rebuked him. 'Have you no fear of God at all?' he said. 'You got the same sentence as he did,
41 but in our case we deserved it: we are paying for what we did. But this man has done nothing wrong.'
42 Then he said, 'Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.'
43 He answered him, 'In truth I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.'
Reading 2, Colossians 1:12-20
12 giving thanks with joy to the Father who has made you able to share the lot of God's holy people and with them to inherit the light.
13 Because that is what he has done. It is he who has rescued us from the ruling force of darkness and transferred us to the kingdom of the Son that he loves,
14 and in him we enjoy our freedom, the forgiveness of sin.
15 He is the image of the unseen God, the first-born of all creation,
16 for in him were created all things in heaven and on earth: everything visible and everything invisible, thrones, ruling forces, sovereignties, powers -- all things were created through him and for him.
17 He exists before all things and in him all things hold together,
18 and he is the Head of the Body, that is, the Church. He is the Beginning, the first-born from the dead, so that he should be supreme in every way;
19 because God wanted all fullness to be found in him
20 and through him to reconcile all things to him, everything in heaven and everything on earth, by making peace through his death on the cross.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
More Bible
Reading for November 19th, 2022Reading 1, Revelation 11:4-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 144:1, 2, 9-10
Gospel, Luke 20:27-40
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Saturday, Nov 19th, 2022
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Nerses the Great
-
Prayer of the Day for Saturday, Nov 19
-
Bible
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Patron Saints A-Z
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, November 20, 2022
- St. Edmund Rich: Saint of the Day for Sunday, November 20, 2022
- Act of Adoration: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, November 20, 2022
- Daily Readings for Saturday, November 19, 2022
- St. Nerses the Great: Saint of the Day for Saturday, November 19, 2022
- Prayer to the Holy Spirit #2 - Prayer of St. Augustine: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, November 19, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.