Daily Reading for Monday, November 14th, 2022
Daily Reading for Monday November 14, 2022Reading 1, Revelation 1:1-4; 2:1-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6
Gospel, Luke 18:35-43
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Revelation 1:1-4; 2:1-5
1 A revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave him so that he could tell his servants what is now to take place very soon; he sent his angel to make it known to his servant John,
2 and John has borne witness to the Word of God and to the witness of Jesus Christ, everything that he saw.
3 Blessed is anyone who reads the words of this prophecy, and blessed those who hear them, if they treasure the content, because the Time is near.
4 John, to the seven churches of Asia: grace and peace to you from him who is, who was, and who is to come, from the seven spirits who are before his throne,
1 'Write to the angel of the church in Ephesus and say, "Here is the message of the one who holds the seven stars in his right hand and who lives among the seven golden lamp-stands:
2 I know your activities, your hard work and your perseverance. I know you cannot stand wicked people, and how you put to the test those who were self-styled apostles, and found them false.
3 I know too that you have perseverance, and have suffered for my name without growing tired.
4 Nevertheless, I have this complaint to make: you have less love now than formerly.
5 Think where you were before you fell; repent, and behave as you did at first, or else, if you will not repent, I shall come to you and take your lamp-stand from its place.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6
1 How blessed is anyone who rejects the advice of the wicked and does not take a stand in the path that sinners tread, nor a seat in company with cynics,
2 but who delights in the law of Yahweh and murmurs his law day and night.
3 Such a one is like a tree planted near streams; it bears fruit in season and its leaves never wither, and every project succeeds.
4 How different the wicked, how different! Just like chaff blown around by the wind
6 For Yahweh watches over the path of the upright, but the path of the wicked is doomed.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Luke 18:35-43
35 Now it happened that as he drew near to Jericho there was a blind man sitting at the side of the road begging.
36 When he heard the crowd going past he asked what it was all about,
37 and they told him that Jesus the Nazarene was passing by.
38 So he called out, 'Jesus, Son of David, have pity on me.'
39 The people in front scolded him and told him to keep quiet, but he only shouted all the louder, 'Son of David, have pity on me.'
40 Jesus stopped and ordered them to bring the man to him, and when he came up, asked him,
41 'What do you want me to do for you?' 'Sir,' he replied, 'let me see again.'
42 Jesus said to him, 'Receive your sight. Your faith has saved you.'
43 And instantly his sight returned and he followed him praising God, and all the people who saw it gave praise to God.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for November 13th, 2022Reading 1, Malachi 3:19-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:5-6, 7-8, 9
Gospel, Luke 21:5-19
Reading 2, Second Thessalonians 3:7-12
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Sunday, Nov 13th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Frances Xavier Cabrini
-
Popular Saints
-
Saints & Angels
-
Prayer of the Day for Sunday, Nov 13
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Michael the Archangel
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, November 14, 2022
- St. Lawrence O'Toole: Saint of the Day for Monday, November 14, 2022
- Prayer for Our Enemies: Prayer of the Day for Monday, November 14, 2022
- Daily Readings for Sunday, November 13, 2022
- St. Frances Xavier Cabrini: Saint of the Day for Sunday, November 13, 2022
- A Prayer for the Faithful Departed: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, November 13, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.