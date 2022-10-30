Daily Reading for Sunday, October 30th, 2022

Daily Reading for Sunday October 30, 2022 Reading 1, Wisdom 11:22-12:1

Reading 1, Wisdom 11:22-12:1 22 The whole world, for you, can no more than tip a balance, like a drop of morning dew falling on the ground. 23 Yet you are merciful to all, because you are almighty, you overlook people's sins, so that they can repent. 24 Yes, you love everything that exists, and nothing that you have made disgusts you, since, if you had hated something, you would not have made it. 25 And how could a thing subsist, had you not willed it? Or how be preserved, if not called forth by you? 26 No, you spare all, since all is yours, Lord, lover of life!

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:1-2, 8-9, 10-11, 13, 14 1 [Hymn of Praise Of David] I shall praise you to the heights, God my King, I shall bless your name for ever and ever. 2 Day after day I shall bless you, I shall praise your name for ever and ever. 8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger, full of faithful love. 9 Yahweh is generous to all, his tenderness embraces all his creatures. 10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you. 11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might, 13 Your kingship is a kingship for ever, your reign lasts from age to age. Yahweh is trustworthy in all his words, and upright in all his deeds. 14 Yahweh supports all who stumble, lifts up those who are bowed down.



1 He entered Jericho and was going through the town

2 and suddenly a man whose name was Zacchaeus made his appearance; he was one of the senior tax collectors and a wealthy man.

3 He kept trying to see which Jesus was, but he was too short and could not see him for the crowd;

4 so he ran ahead and climbed a sycamore tree to catch a glimpse of Jesus who was to pass that way.

5 When Jesus reached the spot he looked up and spoke to him, 'Zacchaeus, come down. Hurry, because I am to stay at your house today.'

6 And he hurried down and welcomed him joyfully.

7 They all complained when they saw what was happening. 'He has gone to stay at a sinner's house,' they said.

8 But Zacchaeus stood his ground and said to the Lord, 'Look, sir, I am going to give half my property to the poor, and if I have cheated anybody I will pay him back four times the amount.'

9 And Jesus said to him, 'Today salvation has come to this house, because this man too is a son of Abraham;

10 for the Son of man has come to seek out and save what was lost.'

11 In view of this we also pray continually that our God will make you worthy of his call, and by his power fulfil all your desires for goodness, and complete all that you have been doing through faith;

12 so that the name of our Lord Jesus Christ may be glorified in you and you in him, by the grace of our God and the Lord Jesus Christ.

1 About the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, brothers, and our being gathered to him:

2 please do not be too easily thrown into confusion or alarmed by any manifestation of the Spirit or any statement or any letter claiming to come from us, suggesting that the Day of the Lord has already arrived.

