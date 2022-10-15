We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Saturday, October 15th, 2022
Daily Reading for Saturday October 15, 2022Reading 1, Ephesians 1:15-23
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 8:2-3, 4-5, 6-7
Gospel, Luke 12:8-12
Reading 1, Ephesians 1:15-23
15 That is why I, having once heard about your faith in the Lord Jesus, and your love for all God's holy people,
16 have never failed to thank God for you and to remember you in my prayers.
17 May the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, give you a spirit of wisdom and perception of what is revealed, to bring you to full knowledge of him.
18 May he enlighten the eyes of your mind so that you can see what hope his call holds for you, how rich is the glory of the heritage he offers among his holy people,
19 and how extraordinarily great is the power that he has exercised for us believers; this accords with the strength of his power
20 at work in Christ, the power which he exercised in raising him from the dead and enthroning him at his right hand, in heaven,
21 far above every principality, ruling force, power or sovereignty, or any other name that can be named, not only in this age but also in the age to come.
22 He has put all things under his feet, and made him, as he is above all things, the head of the Church;
23 which is his Body, the fullness of him who is filled, all in all.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 8:2-3, 4-5, 6-7
2 even through the mouths of children, or of babes in arms, you make him a fortress, firm against your foes, to subdue the enemy and the rebel.
3 I look up at your heavens, shaped by your fingers, at the moon and the stars you set firm-
4 what are human beings that you spare a thought for them, or the child of Adam that you care for him?
5 Yet you have made him little less than a god, you have crowned him with glory and beauty,
6 made him lord of the works of your hands, put all things under his feet,
7 sheep and cattle, all of them, and even the wild beasts,
Gospel, Luke 12:8-12
8 'I tell you, if anyone openly declares himself for me in the presence of human beings, the Son of man will declare himself for him in the presence of God's angels.
9 But anyone who disowns me in the presence of human beings will be disowned in the presence of God's angels.
10 'Everyone who says a word against the Son of man will be forgiven, but no one who blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will be forgiven.
11 'When they take you before synagogues and magistrates and authorities, do not worry about how to defend yourselves or what to say,
12 because when the time comes, the Holy Spirit will teach you what you should say.'
Daily Readings for Saturday, October 15, 2022
