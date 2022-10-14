Daily Reading for Friday, October 14th, 2022

Reading 1, Ephesians 1:11-14 11 And it is in him that we have received our heritage, marked out beforehand as we were, under the plan of the One who guides all things as he decides by his own will, 12 chosen to be, for the praise of his glory, the people who would put their hopes in Christ before he came. 13 Now you too, in him, have heard the message of the truth and the gospel of your salvation, and having put your trust in it you have been stamped with the seal of the Holy Spirit of the Promise, 14 who is the pledge of our inheritance, for the freedom of the people whom God has taken for his own, for the praise of his glory.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:1-2, 4-5, 12-13 1 Shout for joy, you upright; praise comes well from the honest. 2 Give thanks to Yahweh on the lyre, play for him on the ten-stringed lyre. 4 The word of Yahweh is straightforward, all he does springs from his constancy. 5 He loves uprightness and justice; the faithful love of Yahweh fills the earth. 12 How blessed the nation whose God is Yahweh, the people he has chosen as his heritage. 13 From heaven Yahweh looks down, he sees all the children of Adam,

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





Gospel, Luke 12:1-7

1 Meanwhile the people had gathered in their thousands so that they were treading on one another. And he began to speak, first of all to his disciples. 'Be on your guard against the yeast of the Pharisees -- their hypocrisy.

2 Everything now covered up will be uncovered, and everything now hidden will be made clear.

3 For this reason, whatever you have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight, and what you have whispered in hidden places will be proclaimed from the housetops.

4 'To you my friends I say: Do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that can do no more.

5 I will tell you whom to fear: fear him who, after he has killed, has the power to cast into hell. Yes, I tell you, he is the one to fear.

6 Can you not buy five sparrows for two pennies? And yet not one is forgotten in God's sight.

7 Why, every hair on your head has been counted. There is no need to be afraid: you are worth more than many sparrows.