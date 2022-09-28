Daily Reading for Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
Daily Reading for Wednesday September 28, 2022Reading 1, Job 9:1-12, 14-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 88:10-11, 12-13, 14-15
Gospel, Luke 9:57-62
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Job 9:1-12, 14-16
1 Job spoke next. He said:
2 Indeed, I know it is as you say: how could anyone claim to be upright before God?
3 Anyone trying to argue matters with him, could not give him one answer in a thousand.
4 Among the wisest and the hardiest, who then can successfully defy him?
5 He moves the mountains, though they do not know it; he throws them down when he is angry.
6 He shakes the earth, and moves it from its place, making all its pillars tremble.
7 The sun, at his command, forbears to rise, and on the stars he sets a seal.
8 He and no other has stretched out the heavens and trampled on the back of the Sea.
9 He has made the Bear and Orion, the Pleiades and the Mansions of the South.
10 The works he does are great and unfathomable, and his marvels cannot be counted.
11 If he passes me, I do not see him; he slips by, imperceptible to me.
12 If he snatches his prey, who is going to stop him or dare to ask, 'What are you doing?'
14 And here am I, proposing to defend myself and select my arguments against him!
15 Even if I am upright, what point is there in answering him? I can only plead for mercy with my judge!
16 And if he deigned to answer my citation, I cannot believe he would listen to what I said,
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 88:10-11, 12-13, 14-15
10 Do you work wonders for the dead, can shadows rise up to praise you?
11 Do they speak in the grave of your faithful love, of your constancy in the place of perdition?
12 Are your wonders known in the darkness, your saving justice in the land of oblivion?
13 But, for my part, I cry to you, Yahweh, every morning my prayer comes before you;
14 why, Yahweh, do you rebuff me, turn your face away from me?
15 Wretched and close to death since childhood, I have borne your terrors -- I am finished!
Gospel, Luke 9:57-62
57 As they travelled along they met a man on the road who said to him, 'I will follow you wherever you go.'
58 Jesus answered, 'Foxes have holes and the birds of the air have nests, but the Son of man has nowhere to lay his head.'
59 Another to whom he said, 'Follow me,' replied, 'Let me go and bury my father first.'
60 But he answered, 'Leave the dead to bury their dead; your duty is to go and spread the news of the kingdom of God.'
61 Another said, 'I will follow you, sir, but first let me go and say good -- bye to my people at home.'
62 Jesus said to him, 'Once the hand is laid on the plough, no one who looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
More Bible
Reading for September 27th, 2022Reading 1, Job 3:1-3, 11-17, 20-23
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 88:2-3, 4-5, 6, 7-8
Gospel, Luke 9:51-56
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
St. Vincent de Paul
-
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, Sept 27th, 2022
-
Saints & Angels
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Popular Saints
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, Sept 27
-
Saints A to Z: A
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Saint Feast Days in Oct
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, September 28, 2022
- St. Lorenzo Ruiz: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, September 28, 2022
- Act of Confidence: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, September 28, 2022
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, September 27, 2022
- St. Vincent de Paul: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, September 27, 2022
- Evening Prayer to God the Father: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Help Now
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.