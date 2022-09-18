Daily Reading for Sunday, September 18th, 2022

Daily Reading for Sunday September 18, 2022 Reading 1, Amos 8:4-7

Reading 1, Amos 8:4-7 4 Listen to this, you who crush the needy and reduce the oppressed to nothing, 5 you who say, 'When will New Moon be over so that we can sell our corn, and Sabbath, so that we can market our wheat? Then, we can make the bushel-measure smaller and the shekel-weight bigger, by fraudulently tampering with the scales. 6 We can buy up the weak for silver and the poor for a pair of sandals, and even get a price for the sweepings of the wheat.' 7 Yahweh has sworn by the pride of Jacob, 'Never will I forget anything they have done.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 113:1-2, 4-6, 7-8 1 Alleluia! Praise, servants of Yahweh, praise the name of Yahweh. 2 Blessed be the name of Yahweh, henceforth and for ever. 4 Supreme over all nations is Yahweh, supreme over the heavens his glory. 5 Who is like Yahweh our God? His throne is set on high, 6 but he stoops to look down on heaven and earth. 7 He raises the poor from the dust, he lifts the needy from the dunghill, 8 to give them a place among princes, among princes of his people.



1 He also said to his disciples, 'There was a rich man and he had a steward who was denounced to him for being wasteful with his property.

2 He called for the man and said, "What is this I hear about you? Draw me up an account of your stewardship because you are not to be my steward any longer."

3 Then the steward said to himself, "Now that my master is taking the stewardship from me, what am I to do? Dig? I am not strong enough. Go begging? I should be too ashamed.

4 Ah, I know what I will do to make sure that when I am dismissed from office there will be some to welcome me into their homes."

5 'Then he called his master's debtors one by one. To the first he said, "How much do you owe my master?"

6 "One hundred measures of oil," he said. The steward said, "Here, take your bond; sit down and quickly write fifty."

7 To another he said, "And you, sir, how much do you owe?" "One hundred measures of wheat," he said. The steward said, "Here, take your bond and write eighty."

8 'The master praised the dishonest steward for his astuteness. For the children of this world are more astute in dealing with their own kind than are the children of light.'

9 'And so I tell you this: use money, tainted as it is, to win you friends, and thus make sure that when it fails you, they will welcome you into eternal dwellings.

10 Anyone who is trustworthy in little things is trustworthy in great; anyone who is dishonest in little things is dishonest in great.

11 If then you are not trustworthy with money, that tainted thing, who will trust you with genuine riches?

12 And if you are not trustworthy with what is not yours, who will give you what is your very own?

13 'No servant can be the slave of two masters: he will either hate the first and love the second, or be attached to the first and despise the second. You cannot be the slave both of God and of money.'

1 I urge then, first of all that petitions, prayers, intercessions and thanksgiving should be offered for everyone,

2 for kings and others in authority, so that we may be able to live peaceful and quiet lives with all devotion and propriety.

3 To do this is right, and acceptable to God our Saviour:

4 he wants everyone to be saved and reach full knowledge of the truth.

5 For there is only one God, and there is only one mediator between God and humanity, himself a human being, Christ Jesus,

6 who offered himself as a ransom for all. This was the witness given at the appointed time,

7 of which I was appointed herald and apostle and -- I am telling the truth and no lie -- a teacher of the gentiles in faith and truth.

8 In every place, then, I want the men to lift their hands up reverently in prayer, with no anger or argument.