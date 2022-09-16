Daily Reading for Friday, September 16th, 2022
Daily Reading for Friday September 16, 2022Reading 1, First Corinthians 15:12-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 17:1, 6-7, 8, 15
Gospel, Luke 8:1-3
Reading 1, First Corinthians 15:12-20
12 Now if Christ is proclaimed as raised from the dead, how can some of you be saying that there is no resurrection of the dead?
13 If there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ cannot have been raised either,
14 and if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is without substance, and so is your faith.
15 What is more, we have proved to be false witnesses to God, for testifying against God that he raised Christ to life when he did not raise him -- if it is true that the dead are not raised.
16 For, if the dead are not raised, neither is Christ;
17 and if Christ has not been raised, your faith is pointless and you have not, after all, been released from your sins.
18 In addition, those who have fallen asleep in Christ are utterly lost.
19 If our hope in Christ has been for this life only, we are of all people the most pitiable.
20 In fact, however, Christ has been raised from the dead, as the first-fruits of all who have fallen asleep.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 17:1, 6-7, 8, 15
1 [Prayer Of David] Listen, Yahweh, to an upright cause, pay attention to my cry, lend an ear to my prayer, my lips free from deceit.
6 I call upon you, God, for you answer me; turn your ear to me, hear what I say.
7 Show the evidence of your faithful love, saviour of those who hope in your strength against attack.
8 Guard me as the pupil of an eye, shelter me in the shadow of your wings
15 But I in my uprightness will see your face, and when I awake I shall be filled with the vision of you.
Gospel, Luke 8:1-3
1 Now it happened that after this he made his way through towns and villages preaching and proclaiming the good news of the kingdom of God. With him went the Twelve,
2 as well as certain women who had been cured of evil spirits and ailments: Mary surnamed the Magdalene, from whom seven demons had gone out,
3 Joanna the wife of Herod's steward Chuza, Susanna, and many others who provided for them out of their own resources.
