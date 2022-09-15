Daily Reading for Thursday, September 15th, 2022

Reading 1, Hebrews 5:7-9

7 During his life on earth, he offered up prayer and entreaty, with loud cries and with tears, to the one who had the power to save him from death, and, winning a hearing by his reverence,

8 he learnt obedience, Son though he was, through his sufferings;

9 when he had been perfected, he became for all who obey him the source of eternal salvation

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 31:2-3, 3-4, 5-6, 15-16, 20

2 turn your ear to me, make haste. Be for me a rock-fastness, a fortified citadel to save me.

3 You are my rock, my rampart; true to your name, lead me and guide me!

4 Draw me out of the net they have spread for me, for you are my refuge;

5 to your hands I commit my spirit, by you have I been redeemed. God of truth,

6 you hate those who serve useless idols; but my trust is in Yahweh:

15 every moment of my life is in your hands, rescue me from the clutches of my foes who pursue me;

16 let your face shine on your servant, save me in your faithful love.

20 Safe in your presence you hide them, far from human plotting, shielding them in your tent, far from contentious tongues.