Daily Reading for Monday, September 12th, 2022

Reading 1, First Corinthians 11:17-26, 33

17 Now that I am on the subject of instructions, I cannot congratulate you on the meetings you hold; they do more harm than good.

18 In the first place, I hear that when you all come together in your assembly, there are separate factions among you, and to some extent I believe it.

19 It is no bad thing, either, that there should be differing groups among you so that those who are to be trusted among you can be clearly recognised.

20 So, when you meet together, it is not the Lord's Supper that you eat;

21 for when the eating begins, each one of you has his own supper first, and there is one going hungry while another is getting drunk.

22 Surely you have homes for doing your eating and drinking in? Or have you such disregard for God's assembly that you can put to shame those who have nothing? What am I to say to you? Congratulate you? On this I cannot congratulate you.

23 For the tradition I received from the Lord and also handed on to you is that on the night he was betrayed, the Lord Jesus took some bread,

24 and after he had given thanks, he broke it, and he said, 'This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.'

25 And in the same way, with the cup after supper, saying, 'This cup is the new covenant in my blood. Whenever you drink it, do this as a memorial of me.'

26 Whenever you eat this bread, then, and drink this cup, you are proclaiming the Lord's death until he comes.

33 So then, my brothers, when you meet for the Meal, wait for each other;

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 40:7-8, 8-9, 10, 17

7 then I said, 'Here I am, I am coming.' In the scroll of the book it is written of me,

8 my delight is to do your will; your law, my God, is deep in my heart.

9 I proclaimed the saving justice of Yahweh in the great assembly. See, I will not hold my tongue, as you well know.

10 I have not kept your saving justice locked in the depths of my heart, but have spoken of your constancy and saving help. I have made no secret of your faithful and steadfast love, in the great assembly.

17 Poor and needy as I am, the Lord has me in mind. You, my helper, my Saviour, my God, do not delay.