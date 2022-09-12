Daily Reading for Monday, September 12th, 2022
Daily Reading for Monday September 12, 2022Reading 1, First Corinthians 11:17-26, 33
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 40:7-8, 8-9, 10, 17
Gospel, Luke 7:1-10
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First Corinthians 11:17-26, 33
17 Now that I am on the subject of instructions, I cannot congratulate you on the meetings you hold; they do more harm than good.
18 In the first place, I hear that when you all come together in your assembly, there are separate factions among you, and to some extent I believe it.
19 It is no bad thing, either, that there should be differing groups among you so that those who are to be trusted among you can be clearly recognised.
20 So, when you meet together, it is not the Lord's Supper that you eat;
21 for when the eating begins, each one of you has his own supper first, and there is one going hungry while another is getting drunk.
22 Surely you have homes for doing your eating and drinking in? Or have you such disregard for God's assembly that you can put to shame those who have nothing? What am I to say to you? Congratulate you? On this I cannot congratulate you.
23 For the tradition I received from the Lord and also handed on to you is that on the night he was betrayed, the Lord Jesus took some bread,
24 and after he had given thanks, he broke it, and he said, 'This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.'
25 And in the same way, with the cup after supper, saying, 'This cup is the new covenant in my blood. Whenever you drink it, do this as a memorial of me.'
26 Whenever you eat this bread, then, and drink this cup, you are proclaiming the Lord's death until he comes.
33 So then, my brothers, when you meet for the Meal, wait for each other;
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 40:7-8, 8-9, 10, 17
7 then I said, 'Here I am, I am coming.' In the scroll of the book it is written of me,
8 my delight is to do your will; your law, my God, is deep in my heart.
9 I proclaimed the saving justice of Yahweh in the great assembly. See, I will not hold my tongue, as you well know.
10 I have not kept your saving justice locked in the depths of my heart, but have spoken of your constancy and saving help. I have made no secret of your faithful and steadfast love, in the great assembly.
17 Poor and needy as I am, the Lord has me in mind. You, my helper, my Saviour, my God, do not delay.
Help Now
Gospel, Luke 7:1-10
1 When he had come to the end of all he wanted the people to hear, he went into Capernaum.
2 A centurion there had a servant, a favourite of his, who was sick and near death.
3 Having heard about Jesus he sent some Jewish elders to him to ask him to come and heal his servant.
4 When they came to Jesus they pleaded earnestly with him saying, 'He deserves this of you,
5 because he is well disposed towards our people; he built us our synagogue himself.'
6 So Jesus went with them, and was not very far from the house when the centurion sent word to him by some friends to say to him, 'Sir, do not put yourself to any trouble because I am not worthy to have you under my roof;
7 and that is why I did not presume to come to you myself; let my boy be cured by your giving the word.
8 For I am under authority myself, and have soldiers under me; and I say to one man, "Go," and he goes; to another, "Come here," and he comes; to my servant, "Do this," and he does it.'
9 When Jesus heard these words he was astonished at him and, turning round, said to the crowd following him, 'I tell you, not even in Israel have I found faith as great as this.'
10 And when the messengers got back to the house they found the servant in perfect health.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 11th, 2022Reading 1, Exodus 32:7-11, 13-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 51:3-4, 12-13, 17, 19
Gospel, Luke 15:1-32
Reading 2, First Timothy 1:12-17
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Saint of the Day for Sunday, Sept 11th, 2022
-
Prayer of the Day for Sunday, Sept 11
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Paphnutius
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Bible
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, September 12, 2022
- St. Ailbhe: Saint of the Day for Monday, September 12, 2022
- Family Prayer Time: Prayer of the Day for Monday, September 12, 2022
- Daily Readings for Sunday, September 11, 2022
- St. Paphnutius: Saint of the Day for Sunday, September 11, 2022
- Prayer of Praise: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, September 11, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & morePDF educational resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.