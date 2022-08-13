 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Saturday, August 13th, 2022

Daily Reading for Saturday August 13, 2022

Reading 1, Ezekiel 18:1-10, 13, 30-32
Reading 1, Ezekiel 18:1-10, 13, 30-32

1 The word of Yahweh was addressed to me as follows,

2 'Why do you keep repeating this proverb in the land of Israel: The parents have eaten unripe grapes; and the children's teeth are set on edge?

3 'As I live -- declares the Lord Yahweh -- you will have no further cause to repeat this proverb in Israel.

4 Look, all life belongs to me; the father's life and the son's life, both alike belong to me. The one who has sinned is the one to die.

5 'But if a man is upright, his actions law-abiding and upright,

6 and he does not eat on the mountains or raise his eyes to the foul idols of the House of Israel, does not defile his neighbour's wife or touch a woman during her periods,

7 oppresses no one, returns the pledge on a debt, does not rob, gives his own food to the hungry, his clothes to those who lack clothing,

8 does not lend for profit, does not charge interest, abstains from evil, gives honest judgement between one person and another,

9 keeps my laws and sincerely respects my judgements -- someone like this is truly upright and will live -- declares the Lord Yahweh.

10 'But if he has a son prone to violence and bloodshed, who commits one of these misdeeds-

13 lends for profit, or charges interest, such a person will by no means live; having committed all these appalling crimes he will die, and his blood be on his own head.

30 So in future, House of Israel, I shall judge each of you by what that person does -- declares the Lord Yahweh. Repent, renounce all your crimes, avoid all occasions for guilt.

31 Shake off all the crimes you have committed, and make yourselves a new heart and a new spirit! Why die, House of Israel?

32 I take no pleasure in the death of anyone -- declares the Lord Yahweh -- so repent and live!'


12 Give me back the joy of your salvation, sustain in me a generous spirit.

13 I shall teach the wicked your paths, and sinners will return to you.

14 Deliver me from bloodshed, God, God of my salvation, and my tongue will acclaim your saving justice.

15 Lord, open my lips, and my mouth will speak out your praise.

18 In your graciousness do good to Zion, rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.

19 Then you will delight in upright sacrifices,-burnt offerings and whole oblations -- and young bulls will be offered on your altar.


Gospel, Matthew 19:13-15

13 Then people brought little children to him, for him to lay his hands on them and pray. The disciples scolded them,

14 but Jesus said, 'Let the little children alone, and do not stop them from coming to me; for it is to such as these that the kingdom of Heaven belongs.'

15 Then he laid his hands on them and went on his way.


