Daily Reading for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
Daily Reading for Tuesday August 2, 2022Reading 1, Jeremiah 30:1-2, 12-15, 18-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 102:16-18, 19-21, 29, 22-23
Gospel, Matthew 15:1-2, 10-14
Reading 1, Jeremiah 30:1-2, 12-15, 18-22
1 The word which came to Jeremiah from Yahweh, as follows,
2 'Yahweh, God of Israel, says this, "Write for yourself in a book all the words I have spoken to you.
12 Yes, Yahweh says this: Your wound is incurable, your injury past healing.
13 There is no one to plead your cause; for an ulcer there are remedies, but for you no cure at all.
14 All your lovers have forgotten you, they look for you no more. Yes, I have struck you as an enemy strikes, with cruel punishment (because of your great guilt and countless sins).
15 Why cry out because of your wound? Your pain is incurable! Because of your great guilt and countless sins, I have treated you like this.
18 Yahweh says this: Look, I shall restore the tents of Jacob and take pity on his dwellings: the town will be rebuilt on its mound, the stronghold where it ought to stand.
19 From them will come thanksgiving and shouts of joy. I shall make them increase, they will not decrease; I shall make them honoured, no more to be humbled.
20 Their sons will be as once they were, their community fixed firmly before me, and I shall punish all their oppressors.
21 Their prince will be one of their own, their ruler come from their own people, and I shall permit him to approach me freely; for who, otherwise, would be so bold as to approach me, Yahweh demands?
22 You will be my people and I shall be your God.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 102:16-18, 19-21, 29, 22-23
16 when Yahweh builds Zion anew, he will be seen in his glory;
17 he will turn to hear the prayer of the destitute, and will not treat their prayer with scorn.
18 This shall be put on record for a future generation, and a people yet to be born shall praise God:
19 Yahweh has leaned down from the heights of his sanctuary, has looked down from heaven to earth,
20 to listen to the sighing of the captive, and set free those condemned to death,
21 to proclaim the name of Yahweh in Zion, his praise in Jerusalem;
22 nations will gather together, and kingdoms to worship Yahweh.
23 In my journeying my strength has failed on the way;
Gospel, Matthew 15:1-2, 10-14
1 Then Pharisees and scribes from Jerusalem came to Jesus and said,
2 'Why do your disciples break away from the tradition of the elders? They eat without washing their hands.'
10 He called the people to him and said, 'Listen, and understand.
11 What goes into the mouth does not make anyone unclean; it is what comes out of the mouth that makes someone unclean.'
12 Then the disciples came to him and said, 'Do you know that the Pharisees were shocked when they heard what you said?'
13 He replied, 'Any plant my heavenly Father has not planted will be pulled up by the roots.
14 Leave them alone. They are blind leaders of the blind; and if one blind person leads another, both will fall into a pit.'
Past / Future Daily Readings
