We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Thursday, July 7th, 2022
Daily Reading for Thursday July 7, 2022Reading 1, Hosea 11:1, 3-4, 8-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:2, 3, 15-16
Gospel, Matthew 10:7-15
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Hosea 11:1, 3-4, 8-9
1 When Israel was a child I loved him, and I called my son out of Egypt.
3 I myself taught Ephraim to walk, I myself took them by the arm, but they did not know that I was the one caring for them,
4 that I was leading them with human ties, with leading-strings of love, that, with them, I was like someone lifting an infant to his cheek, and that I bent down to feed him.
8 Ephraim, how could I part with you? Israel, how could I give you up? How could I make you like Admah or treat you like Zeboiim? My heart within me is overwhelmed, fever grips my inmost being.
9 I will not give rein to my fierce anger, I will not destroy Ephraim again, for I am God, not man, the Holy One in your midst, and I shall not come to you in anger.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:2, 3, 15-16
2 over Ephraim, Benjamin and Manasseh; rouse your valour and come to our help.
3 God, bring us back, let your face shine on us and we shall be safe.
15 protect what your own hand has planted.
16 They have thrown it on the fire like dung, the frown of your rebuke will destroy them.
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Matthew 10:7-15
7 And as you go, proclaim that the kingdom of Heaven is close at hand.
8 Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those suffering from virulent skin-diseases, drive out devils. You received without charge, give without charge.
9 Provide yourselves with no gold or silver, not even with coppers for your purses,
10 with no haversack for the journey or spare tunic or footwear or a staff, for the labourer deserves his keep.
11 'Whatever town or village you go into, seek out someone worthy and stay with him until you leave.
12 As you enter his house, salute it,
13 and if the house deserves it, may your peace come upon it; if it does not, may your peace come back to you.
14 And if anyone does not welcome you or listen to what you have to say, as you walk out of the house or town shake the dust from your feet.
15 In truth I tell you, on the Day of Judgement it will be more bearable for Sodom and Gomorrah than for that town.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
More Bible
Reading for July 6th, 2022Reading 1, Hosea 10:1-3, 7-8, 12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:2-3, 4-5, 6-7
Gospel, Matthew 10:1-7
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
St. Maria Goretti
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, July 6th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, July 6
-
Bible
-
Saint Feast Days in July
-
Popular Saints
-
The Rosary in English
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
An exciting new site that helps young adult Catholics to connect is now live!
-
How one ranch is supporting FREE Catholic education for YOU
-
Montana Ranch and Cattle: Sustainable ranching is what we do
-
Is there anything we can do to get you to support FREE Catholic education?
-
Pope Francis' World Meeting of Families' Message
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, July 07, 2022
- Bl. Ralph Milner: Saint of the Day for Thursday, July 07, 2022
- Prayer to God the Father: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, July 07, 2022
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, July 06, 2022
- St. Maria Goretti: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, July 06, 2022
- Prayer to the Holy Trinity: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.