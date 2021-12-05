Daily Reading for Sunday, December 5th, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday December 5, 2021 Reading 1, Baruch 5:1-9

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6

Gospel, Luke 3:1-6

Reading 2, Philippians 1:4-6, 8-11

1 Jerusalem, take off your dress of sorrow and distress, put on the beauty of God's glory for evermore, 2 wrap the cloak of God's saving justice around you, put the diadem of the Eternal One's glory on your head, 3 for God means to show your splendour to every nation under heaven, 4 and the name God gives you for evermore will be, 'Peace-through-Justice, and Glory-through-Devotion'. 5 Arise, Jerusalem, stand on the heights and turn your eyes to the east: see your children reassembled from west and east at the Holy One's command, rejoicing because God has remembered. 6 Though they left you on foot driven by enemies, now God brings them back to you, carried gloriously, like a royal throne. 7 For God has decreed the flattening of each high mountain, of the everlasting hills, the filling of the valleys to make the ground level so that Israel can walk safely in God's glory. 8 And the forests and every fragrant tree will provide shade for Israel, at God's command; 9 for God will guide Israel in joy by the light of his glory, with the mercy and saving justice which come from him.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6 1 [Song of Ascents] When Yahweh brought back Zion's captives we lived in a dream; 2 then our mouths filled with laughter, and our lips with song. Then the nations kept saying, 'What great deeds Yahweh has done for them!' 3 Yes, Yahweh did great deeds for us, and we were overjoyed. 4 Bring back, Yahweh, our people from captivity like torrents in the Negeb! 5 Those who sow in tears sing as they reap. 6 He went off, went off weeping, carrying the seed. He comes back, comes back singing, bringing in his sheaves.

1 In the fifteenth year of Tiberius Caesar's reign, when Pontius Pilate was governor of Judaea, Herod tetrarch of Galilee, his brother Philip tetrarch of the territories of Ituraea and Trachonitis, Lysanias tetrarch of Abilene,

2 and while the high-priesthood was held by Annas and Caiaphas, the word of God came to John the son of Zechariah, in the desert.

3 He went through the whole Jordan area proclaiming a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins,

4 as it is written in the book of the sayings of Isaiah the prophet: A voice of one that cries in the desert: Prepare a way for the Lord, make his paths straight!

5 Let every valley be filled in, every mountain and hill be levelled, winding ways be straightened and rough roads made smooth,

6 and all humanity will see the salvation of God.

Reading 2, Philippians 1:4-6, 8-11

4 and every time I pray for you all, I always pray with joy

5 for your partnership in the gospel from the very first day up to the present.

6 I am quite confident that the One who began a good work in you will go on completing it until the Day of Jesus Christ comes.

8 For God will testify for me how much I long for you all with the warm longing of Christ Jesus;

9 it is my prayer that your love for one another may grow more and more with the knowledge and complete understanding

10 that will help you to come to true discernment, so that you will be innocent and free of any trace of guilt when the Day of Christ comes,

11 entirely filled with the fruits of uprightness through Jesus Christ, for the glory and praise of God.

