Daily Reading for Monday, October 25th, 2021

Daily Reading for Monday October 25, 2021 Reading 1, Romans 8:12-17

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 68:2, 4, 6-7, 20-21

Gospel, Luke 13:10-17



10 One Sabbath day he was teaching in one of the synagogues,

11 and there before him was a woman who for eighteen years had been possessed by a spirit that crippled her; she was bent double and quite unable to stand upright.

12 When Jesus saw her he called her over and said, 'Woman, you are freed from your disability,'

13 and he laid his hands on her. And at once she straightened up, and she glorified God.

14 But the president of the synagogue was indignant because Jesus had healed on the Sabbath, and he addressed all those present saying, 'There are six days when work is to be done. Come and be healed on one of those days and not on the Sabbath.'

15 But the Lord answered him and said, 'Hypocrites! Is there one of you who does not untie his ox or his donkey from the manger on the Sabbath and take it out for watering?

16 And this woman, a daughter of Abraham whom Satan has held bound these eighteen years -- was it not right to untie this bond on the Sabbath day?'

17 When he said this, all his adversaries were covered with confusion, and all the people were overjoyed at all the wonders he worked.