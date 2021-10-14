Daily Reading for Thursday, October 14th, 2021

Reading 1, Romans 3:21-29

21 God's saving justice was witnessed by the Law and the Prophets, but now it has been revealed altogether apart from law:

22 God's saving justice given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe.

23 No distinction is made: all have sinned and lack God's glory,

24 and all are justified by the free gift of his grace through being set free in Christ Jesus.

25 God appointed him as a sacrifice for reconciliation, through faith, by the shedding of his blood, and so showed his justness; first for the past, when sins went unpunished because he held his hand;

26 and now again for the present age, to show how he is just and justifies everyone who has faith in Jesus.

27 So what becomes of our boasts? There is no room for them. On what principle- that only actions count? No; that faith is what counts,

28 since, as we see it, a person is justified by faith and not by doing what the Law tells him to do.

29 Do you think God is the God only of the Jews, and not of gentiles too? Most certainly of gentiles too,

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 130:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

1 [Song of Ascents] From the depths I call to you, Yahweh:

2 Lord, hear my cry. Listen attentively to the sound of my pleading!

3 If you kept a record of our sins, Lord, who could stand their ground?

4 But with you is forgiveness, that you may be revered.

5 I rely, my whole being relies, Yahweh, on your promise.

6 My whole being hopes in the Lord, more than watchmen for daybreak; more than watchmen for daybreak