Daily Reading for Thursday, October 7th, 2021
Reading 1, Malachi 3:13-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6
Gospel, Luke 11:5-13
Reading 1, Malachi 3:13-20
13 'You have said harsh things about me, says Yahweh. And yet you say, "What have we said against you?"
14 You have said, "It is useless to serve God; what is the good of keeping his commands or of walking mournfully before Yahweh Sabaoth?
15 In fact, we now call the proud the happy ones; the evil-doers are the ones who prosper; they put God to the test, yet come to no harm!" '
16 Then those who feared Yahweh talked to one another about this, and Yahweh took note and listened; and a book of remembrance was written in his presence recording those who feared him and kept his name in mind.
17 'On the day when I act, says Yahweh Sabaoth, they will be my most prized possession, and I shall spare them in the way a man spares the son who serves him.
18 Then once again you will see the difference between the upright person and the wicked one, between the one who serves God and the one who does not serve him.
19 'For look, the Day is coming, glowing like a furnace. All the proud and all the evil-doers will be the stubble, and the Day, when it comes, will set them ablaze, says Yahweh Sabaoth, leaving them neither root nor branch.
20 But for you who fear my name, the Sun of justice will rise with healing in his rays, and you will come out leaping like calves from the stall,
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6
1 How blessed is anyone who rejects the advice of the wicked and does not take a stand in the path that sinners tread, nor a seat in company with cynics,
2 but who delights in the law of Yahweh and murmurs his law day and night.
3 Such a one is like a tree planted near streams; it bears fruit in season and its leaves never wither, and every project succeeds.
4 How different the wicked, how different! Just like chaff blown around by the wind
6 For Yahweh watches over the path of the upright, but the path of the wicked is doomed.
Gospel, Luke 11:5-13
5 He also said to them, 'Suppose one of you has a friend and goes to him in the middle of the night to say, "My friend, lend me three loaves,
6 because a friend of mine on his travels has just arrived at my house and I have nothing to offer him;"
7 and the man answers from inside the house, "Do not bother me. The door is bolted now, and my children are with me in bed; I cannot get up to give it to you."
8 I tell you, if the man does not get up and give it to him for friendship's sake, persistence will make him get up and give his friend all he wants.
9 'So I say to you: Ask, and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.
10 For everyone who asks receives; everyone who searches finds; everyone who knocks will have the door opened.
11 What father among you, if his son asked for a fish, would hand him a snake?
12 Or if he asked for an egg, hand him a scorpion?
13 If you then, evil as you are, know how to give your children what is good, how much more will the heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him!'
