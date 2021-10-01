We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Friday, October 1st, 2021
Daily Reading for Friday October 1, 2021Reading 1, Baruch 1:15-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 79:1-2, 3-5, 8, 9
Gospel, Luke 10:13-16
Reading 1, Baruch 1:15-22
15 You must say: Saving justice is the Lord's, we have only the look of shame we bear, as is the case today for the people of Judah and the inhabitants of Jerusalem,
16 for our kings and princes, our priests, our prophets, and for our ancestors,
17 because we have sinned before the Lord,
18 have disobeyed him, and have not listened to the voice of the Lord our God telling us to follow the commandments which the Lord had ordained for us.
19 From the day when the Lord brought our ancestors out of Egypt until today we have been disobedient to the Lord our God, we have been disloyal, refusing to listen to his voice.
20 And we are not free even today of the disasters and the curse which the Lord pronounced through his servant Moses the day he brought our ancestors out of Egypt to give us a land flowing with milk and honey.
21 We have not listened to the voice of the Lord our God in all the words of those prophets he sent us;
22 but, each following the dictates of our evil heart, we have taken to serving alien gods, and doing what is displeasing to the Lord our God.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 79:1-2, 3-5, 8, 9
1 [Psalm Of Asaph] God, the pagans have invaded your heritage, they have defiled your holy temple, they have laid Jerusalem in ruins,
2 they have left the corpses of your servants as food for the birds of the air, the bodies of your faithful for the wild beasts.
3 Around Jerusalem they have shed blood like water, leaving no one to bury them.
4 We are the scorn of our neighbours, the butt and laughing-stock of those around us.
5 How long will you be angry, Yahweh? For ever? Is your jealousy to go on smouldering like a fire?
8 Do not count against us the guilt of former generations, in your tenderness come quickly to meet us, for we are utterly weakened;
9 help us, God our Saviour, for the glory of your name; Yahweh, wipe away our sins, rescue us for the sake of your name.
Gospel, Luke 10:13-16
13 'Alas for you, Chorazin! Alas for you, Bethsaida! For if the miracles done in you had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would have repented long ago, sitting in sackcloth and ashes.
14 And still, it will be more bearable for Tyre and Sidon at the Judgement than for you.
15 And as for you, Capernaum, did you want to be raised high as heaven? You shall be flung down to hell.
16 'Anyone who listens to you listens to me; anyone who rejects you rejects me, and those who reject me reject the one who sent me.'
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
September 30th, 2021Reading 1, Nehemiah 8:1-4, 5-6, 7-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:8, 9, 10, 11
Gospel, Luke 10:1-12
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
Light a FREE Virtual Prayer CandleThese candles are perfect for loved ones, as memorials, and for those in need who are far away.
Light Your FREE Candle Now >
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Rosary in English
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Come Holy Spirit
- Hail, Holy Queen
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Jerome
- St. Therese of Lisieux
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Vincent de Paul
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.