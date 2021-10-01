Daily Reading for Friday, October 1st, 2021

Reading 1, Baruch 1:15-22

15 You must say: Saving justice is the Lord's, we have only the look of shame we bear, as is the case today for the people of Judah and the inhabitants of Jerusalem,

16 for our kings and princes, our priests, our prophets, and for our ancestors,

17 because we have sinned before the Lord,

18 have disobeyed him, and have not listened to the voice of the Lord our God telling us to follow the commandments which the Lord had ordained for us.

19 From the day when the Lord brought our ancestors out of Egypt until today we have been disobedient to the Lord our God, we have been disloyal, refusing to listen to his voice.

20 And we are not free even today of the disasters and the curse which the Lord pronounced through his servant Moses the day he brought our ancestors out of Egypt to give us a land flowing with milk and honey.

21 We have not listened to the voice of the Lord our God in all the words of those prophets he sent us;

22 but, each following the dictates of our evil heart, we have taken to serving alien gods, and doing what is displeasing to the Lord our God.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 79:1-2, 3-5, 8, 9

1 [Psalm Of Asaph] God, the pagans have invaded your heritage, they have defiled your holy temple, they have laid Jerusalem in ruins,

2 they have left the corpses of your servants as food for the birds of the air, the bodies of your faithful for the wild beasts.

3 Around Jerusalem they have shed blood like water, leaving no one to bury them.

4 We are the scorn of our neighbours, the butt and laughing-stock of those around us.

5 How long will you be angry, Yahweh? For ever? Is your jealousy to go on smouldering like a fire?

8 Do not count against us the guilt of former generations, in your tenderness come quickly to meet us, for we are utterly weakened;

9 help us, God our Saviour, for the glory of your name; Yahweh, wipe away our sins, rescue us for the sake of your name.