Daily Reading for Friday, September 10th, 2021
Daily Reading for Friday September 10, 2021Reading 1, First Timothy 1:1-2, 12-14
Reading 1, First Timothy 1:1-2, 12-14
1 Paul, apostle of Christ Jesus appointed by the command of God our Saviour and of Christ Jesus our hope,
2 to Timothy, true child of mine in the faith. Grace, mercy and peace from God the Father and from Christ Jesus our Lord.
12 I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who has given me strength. By calling me into his service he has judged me trustworthy,
13 even though I used to be a blasphemer and a persecutor and contemptuous. Mercy, however, was shown me, because while I lacked faith I acted in ignorance;
14 but the grace of our Lord filled me with faith and with the love that is in Christ Jesus.
1 [In a quiet voice Of David] Protect me, O God, in you is my refuge.
2 To Yahweh I say, 'You are my Lord, my happiness is in none
5 My birthright, my cup is Yahweh; you, you alone, hold my lot secure.
7 I bless Yahweh who is my counsellor, even at night my heart instructs me.
8 I keep Yahweh before me always, for with him at my right hand, nothing can shake me.
11 You will teach me the path of life, unbounded joy in your presence, at your right hand delight for ever.
39 He also told them a parable, 'Can one blind person guide another? Surely both will fall into a pit?
40 Disciple is not superior to teacher; but fully trained disciple will be like teacher.
41 Why do you observe the splinter in your brother's eye and never notice the great log in your own?
42 How can you say to your brother, "Brother, let me take out that splinter in your eye," when you cannot see the great log in your own? Hypocrite! Take the log out of your own eye first, and then you will see clearly enough to take out the splinter in your brother's eyes.
