Daily Reading for Friday, September 10th, 2021

Reading 1, First Timothy 1:1-2, 12-14

1 Paul, apostle of Christ Jesus appointed by the command of God our Saviour and of Christ Jesus our hope,

2 to Timothy, true child of mine in the faith. Grace, mercy and peace from God the Father and from Christ Jesus our Lord.

12 I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who has given me strength. By calling me into his service he has judged me trustworthy,

13 even though I used to be a blasphemer and a persecutor and contemptuous. Mercy, however, was shown me, because while I lacked faith I acted in ignorance;

14 but the grace of our Lord filled me with faith and with the love that is in Christ Jesus.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 11

1 [In a quiet voice Of David] Protect me, O God, in you is my refuge.

2 To Yahweh I say, 'You are my Lord, my happiness is in none

5 My birthright, my cup is Yahweh; you, you alone, hold my lot secure.

7 I bless Yahweh who is my counsellor, even at night my heart instructs me.

8 I keep Yahweh before me always, for with him at my right hand, nothing can shake me.

11 You will teach me the path of life, unbounded joy in your presence, at your right hand delight for ever.