Daily Reading for Wednesday, July 28th, 2021

Reading 1, Exodus 34:29-35

29 When Moses came down from Mount Sinai with the two tablets of the Testimony in his hands, as he was coming down the mountain, Moses did not know that the skin of his face was radiant because he had been talking to him.

30 And when Aaron and all the Israelites saw Moses, the skin on his face was so radiant that they were afraid to go near him.

31 But Moses called to them, and Aaron and all the leaders of the community rejoined him, and Moses talked to them,

32 after which all the Israelites came closer, and he passed on to them all the orders that Yahweh had given to him on Mount Sinai.

33 Once Moses had finished speaking to them, he put a veil over his face.

34 Whenever Moses went into Yahweh's presence to speak with him, he took the veil off until he came out. And when he came out, he would tell the Israelites what orders he had been given,

35 and the Israelites would see Moses' face radiant. Then Moses would put the veil back over his face until he went in to speak to him next time.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 99:5, 6, 7, 9

5 Exalt Yahweh our God, bow down at his footstool; holy is he!

6 Moses and Aaron are among his priests, and Samuel, calling on his name; they called on Yahweh and he answered them.

7 He spoke with them in the pillar of fire, they obeyed his decrees, the Law he gave them.

9 Exalt Yahweh our God, bow down at his holy mountain; holy is Yahweh our God!