Daily Reading for Friday, July 23rd, 2021

Reading 1, Exodus 20:1-17

1 Then God spoke all these words. He said,

2 'I am Yahweh your God who brought you out of Egypt, where you lived as slaves.

3 'You shall have no other gods to rival me.

4 'You shall not make yourself a carved image or any likeness of anything in heaven above or on earth beneath or in the waters under the earth.

5 'You shall not bow down to them or serve them. For I, Yahweh your God, am a jealous God and I punish a parent's fault in the children, the grandchildren, and the great-grandchildren among those who hate me;

6 but I act with faithful love towards thousands of those who love me and keep my commandments.

7 'You shall not misuse the name of Yahweh your God, for Yahweh will not leave unpunished anyone who misuses his name.

8 'Remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy.

9 For six days you shall labour and do all your work,

10 but the seventh day is a Sabbath for Yahweh your God. You shall do no work that day, neither you nor your son nor your daughter nor your servants, men or women, nor your animals nor the alien living with you.

11 For in six days Yahweh made the heavens, earth and sea and all that these contain, but on the seventh day he rested; that is why Yahweh has blessed the Sabbath day and made it sacred.

12 'Honour your father and your mother so that you may live long in the land that Yahweh your God is giving you.

13 'You shall not kill.

14 'You shall not commit adultery.

15 'You shall not steal.

16 'You shall not give false evidence against your neighbour.

17 'You shall not set your heart on your neighbour's house. You shall not set your heart on your neighbour's spouse, or servant, man or woman, or ox, or donkey, or any of your neighbour's possessions.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:8, 9, 10, 11

8 The precepts of Yahweh are honest, joy for the heart; the commandment of Yahweh is pure, light for the eyes.

9 The fear of Yahweh is pure, lasting for ever; the judgements of Yahweh are true, upright, every one,

10 more desirable than gold, even than the finest gold; his words are sweeter than honey, that drips from the comb.

11 Thus your servant is formed by them; observing them brings great reward.