Daily Reading for Tuesday, July 20th, 2021

Reading 1, Exodus 14:21-15:1

21 Then Moses stretched out his hand over the sea, and Yahweh drove the sea back with a strong easterly wind all night and made the sea into dry land. The waters were divided

22 and the Israelites went on dry ground right through the sea, with walls of water to right and left of them.

23 The Egyptians gave chase, and all Pharaoh's horses, chariots and horsemen went into the sea after them.

24 In the morning watch, Yahweh looked down on the army of the Egyptians from the pillar of fire and cloud and threw the Egyptian army into confusion.

25 He so clogged their chariot wheels that they drove on only with difficulty, which made the Egyptians say, 'Let us flee from Israel, for Yahweh is fighting on their side against the Egyptians!'

26 Then Yahweh said to Moses, 'Stretch out your hand over the sea and let the waters flow back on the Egyptians and on their chariots and their horsemen.'

1 It was then that Moses and the Israelites sang this song in Yahweh's honour: I shall sing to Yahweh, for he has covered himself in glory, horse and rider he has thrown into the sea.

Responsorial Psalm, Exodus 15:8-9, 10, 12, 17

8 A blast from your nostrils and the waters piled high; the waves stood firm as a dyke; the bed of the sea became firm ground.

9 The enemy said, 'I shall give chase and overtake, 'I shall share out the spoil and glut myself on them, 'I shall draw my sword, my hand will destroy them.'

10 You blew with your breath, the sea closed over them; they sank like lead in the terrible waters.

12 You stretched your right hand out, the earth swallowed them!

17 You will bring them in and plant them on the mountain which is your heritage, the place which you, Yahweh, have made your dwelling, the sanctuary, Yahweh, prepared by your own hands.