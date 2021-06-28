 Skip to content
Create a meaningful service for your loved one with Catholic Online Caskets

Daily Reading for Monday, June 28th, 2021

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Monday, June 28th, 2021 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Monday June 28, 2021

Reading 1, Genesis 18:16-33
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 8-9, 10-11
Gospel, Matthew 8:18-22

Reading 1, Genesis 18:16-33

16 From there the men set out and arrived within sight of Sodom, with Abraham accompanying them to speed them on their way.

17 Now Yahweh had wondered, 'Shall I conceal from Abraham what I am going to do,

18 as Abraham will become a great and powerful nation and all nations on earth will bless themselves by him?

19 For I have singled him out to command his sons and his family after him to keep the way of Yahweh by doing what is upright and just, so that Yahweh can carry out for Abraham what he has promised him.'

20 Then Yahweh said, 'The outcry against Sodom and Gomorrah is so great and their sin is so grave,

21 that I shall go down and see whether or not their actions are at all as the outcry reaching me would suggest. Then I shall know.'

22 While the men left there and went to Sodom, Yahweh remained in Abraham's presence.

23 Abraham stepped forward and said, 'Will you really destroy the upright with the guilty?

24 Suppose there are fifty upright people in the city. Will you really destroy it? Will you not spare the place for the sake of the fifty upright in it?

25 Do not think of doing such a thing: to put the upright to death with the guilty, so that upright and guilty fare alike! Is the judge of the whole world not to act justly?'

26 Yahweh replied, 'If I find fifty upright people in the city of Sodom, I will spare the whole place because of them.'

27 Abraham spoke up and said, 'It is presumptuous of me to speak to the Lord, I who am dust and ashes:

28 Suppose the fifty upright were five short? Would you destroy the whole city because of five?' 'No,' he replied, 'I shall not destroy it if I find forty-five there.'

29 Abraham persisted and said, 'Suppose there are forty to be found there?' 'I shall not do it,' he replied, 'for the sake of the forty.'

30 Abraham said, 'I hope the Lord will not be angry if I go on: Suppose there are only thirty to be found there?' 'I shall not do it,' he replied, 'if I find thirty there.'

31 He said, 'It is presumptuous of me to speak to the Lord: Suppose there are only twenty there?' 'I shall not destroy it,' he replied, 'for the sake of the twenty.'

32 He said, 'I trust my Lord will not be angry if I speak once more: perhaps there will only be ten.' 'I shall not destroy it,' he replied, 'for the sake of the ten.'

33 When he had finished talking to Abraham Yahweh went away, and Abraham returned home.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 8-9, 10-11

1 [Of David] Bless Yahweh, my soul, from the depths of my being, his holy name;

2 bless Yahweh, my soul, never forget all his acts of kindness.

3 He forgives all your offences, cures all your diseases,

4 he redeems your life from the abyss, crowns you with faithful love and tenderness;

8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger and rich in faithful love;

9 his indignation does not last for ever, nor his resentment remain for all time;

10 he does not treat us as our sins deserve, nor repay us as befits our offences.

11 As the height of heaven above earth, so strong is his faithful love for those who fear him.


Catholic Online School logo

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere

All Free Classes Live Lessons Catholic Knowledge Quiz Confession Classes Bible Classes Catechism Classes Grade 1 Grade 2 Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Grade 6 Grade 7 Grade 8 High School Rosary Classes Way of Christ

Gospel, Matthew 8:18-22

18 When Jesus saw the crowd all about him he gave orders to leave for the other side.

19 One of the scribes then came up and said to him, 'Master, I will follow you wherever you go.'

20 Jesus said, 'Foxes have holes and the birds of the air have nests, but the Son of man has nowhere to lay his head.'

21 Another man, one of the disciples, said to him, 'Lord, let me go and bury my father first.'

22 But Jesus said, 'Follow me, and leave the dead to bury their dead.'


June 2021
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930

FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything

Image of Confirmation w/ Certificate

Confirmation w/ Certificate

Image of How to Pray

How to Pray

Image of St. Katharine Drexel

St. Katharine Drexel

Image of Why go to Confession?

Why go to Confession?

More Bible

Daily Readings

June 27th, 2021

Reading 1, Wisdom 1:13-15,2:23-24
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11, 12, 13
Gospel, Mark 5:21-43
Reading 2, Second Corinthians 8:7, 9, 13-15

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Mon, Jun. 28th
Tue, Jun. 29th
Wed, Jun. 30th
Thu, Jul. 1st
Fri, Jul. 2nd
Sat, Jul. 3rd
Bible Resources
Daily Readings
Books of the Bible
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments
How to Pick a Catholic Bible
Buy a Bible
Jewelry Sale 15% OFF

Jewelry Sale 15% OFF
FREE Shipping over $60

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Celebrate Sunday Mass - 6.27.21

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.

Deacon Keith Fournier Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help Now >

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!