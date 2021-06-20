Daily Reading for Sunday, June 20th, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday June 20, 2021 Reading 1, Job 38:1, 8-11

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 107:23-24, 25-26, 28-29, 30-31

Gospel, Mark 4:35-41

Reading 2, Second Corinthians 5:14-17



35 With the coming of evening that same day, he said to them, 'Let us cross over to the other side.'

36 And leaving the crowd behind they took him, just as he was, in the boat; and there were other boats with him.

37 Then it began to blow a great gale and the waves were breaking into the boat so that it was almost swamped.

38 But he was in the stern, his head on the cushion, asleep.

39 They woke him and said to him, 'Master, do you not care? We are lost!' And he woke up and rebuked the wind and said to the sea, 'Quiet now! Be calm!' And the wind dropped, and there followed a great calm.

40 Then he said to them, 'Why are you so frightened? Have you still no faith?'

41 They were overcome with awe and said to one another, 'Who can this be? Even the wind and the sea obey him.'

14 For the love of Christ overwhelms us when we consider that if one man died for all, then all have died;

15 his purpose in dying for all humanity was that those who live should live not any more for themselves, but for him who died and was raised to life.

16 From now onwards, then, we will not consider anyone by human standards: even if we were once familiar with Christ according to human standards, we do not know him in that way any longer.

17 So for anyone who is in Christ, there is a new creation: the old order is gone and a new being is there to see.

