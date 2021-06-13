Daily Reading for Sunday, June 13th, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday June 13, 2021 Reading 1, Ezekiel 17:22-24

Gospel, Mark 4:26-34

26 He also said, 'This is what the kingdom of God is like. A man scatters seed on the land.

27 Night and day, while he sleeps, when he is awake, the seed is sprouting and growing; how, he does not know.

28 Of its own accord the land produces first the shoot, then the ear, then the full grain in the ear.

29 And when the crop is ready, at once he starts to reap because the harvest has come.'

30 He also said, 'What can we say that the kingdom is like? What parable can we find for it?

31 It is like a mustard seed which, at the time of its sowing, is the smallest of all the seeds on earth.

32 Yet once it is sown it grows into the biggest shrub of them all and puts out big branches so that the birds of the air can shelter in its shade.'

33 Using many parables like these, he spoke the word to them, so far as they were capable of understanding it.

34 He would not speak to them except in parables, but he explained everything to his disciples when they were by themselves.

Reading 2, Second Corinthians 5:6-10

6 We are always full of confidence, then, realising that as long as we are at home in the body we are exiled from the Lord,

7 guided by faith and not yet by sight;

8 we are full of confidence, then, and long instead to be exiled from the body and to be at home with the Lord.

9 And so whether at home or exiled, we make it our ambition to please him.

10 For at the judgement seat of Christ we are all to be seen for what we are, so that each of us may receive what he has deserved in the body, matched to whatever he has done, good or bad.