Daily Reading for Friday, May 28th, 2021
Daily Reading for Friday May 28, 2021Reading 1, Sirach 44:1, 9-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9
Gospel, Mark 11:11-26
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Reading 1, Sirach 44:1, 9-13
1 Next let us praise illustrious men, our ancestors in their successive generations.
9 While others have left no memory, and disappeared as though they had not existed. They are now as though they had never been, and so too, their children after them.
10 But here is a list of illustrious men whose good works have not been forgotten.
11 In their descendants they find a rich inheritance, their posterity.
12 Their descendants stand by the commandments and, thanks to them, so do their children's children.
13 Their offspring will last for ever, their glory will not fade.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9
1 Alleluia! Sing a new song to Yahweh: his praise in the assembly of the faithful!
2 Israel shall rejoice in its Maker, the children of Zion delight in their king;
3 they shall dance in praise of his name, play to him on tambourines and harp!
4 For Yahweh loves his people, he will crown the humble with salvation.
5 The faithful exult in glory, shout for joy as they worship him,
6 praising God to the heights with their voices, a two-edged sword in their hands,
9 to execute on them the judgement passed -- to the honour of all his faithful.
Gospel, Mark 11:11-26
11 He entered Jerusalem and went into the Temple; and when he had surveyed it all, as it was late by now, he went out to Bethany with the Twelve.
12 Next day as they were leaving Bethany, he felt hungry.
13 Seeing a fig tree in leaf some distance away, he went to see if he could find any fruit on it, but when he came up to it he found nothing but leaves; for it was not the season for figs.
14 And he addressed the fig tree, 'May no one ever eat fruit from you again.' And his disciples heard him say this.
15 So they reached Jerusalem and he went into the Temple and began driving out the men selling and buying there; he upset the tables of the money changers and the seats of the dove sellers.
16 Nor would he allow anyone to carry anything through the Temple.
17 And he taught them and said, 'Does not scripture say: My house will be called a house of prayer for all peoples? But you have turned it into a bandits' den.'
18 This came to the ears of the chief priests and the scribes, and they tried to find some way of doing away with him; they were afraid of him because the people were carried away by his teaching.
19 And when evening came he went out of the city.
20 Next morning, as they passed by, they saw the fig tree withered to the roots.
21 Peter remembered. 'Look, Rabbi,' he said to Jesus, 'the fig tree that you cursed has withered away.'
22 Jesus answered, 'Have faith in God.
23 In truth I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, "Be pulled up and thrown into the sea," with no doubt in his heart, but believing that what he says will happen, it will be done for him.
24 I tell you, therefore, everything you ask and pray for, believe that you have it already, and it will be yours.
25 And when you stand in prayer, forgive whatever you have against anybody, soyour Father in heaven may forgive your failings too.'
26
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
May 27th, 2021Reading 1, Sirach 42:15-25
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9
Gospel, Mark 10:46-52
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Come Holy Spirit
- The Rosary in English
- Hail, Holy Queen
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Augustine of Canterbury
- St. Philip Neri
- St. Francis de Sales
- St. Joan of Arc
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.