Daily Reading for Thursday, May 20th, 2021

Daily Reading for Thursday May 20, 2021 Reading 1, Acts 22:30; 23:6-11

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 9-10, 11

Gospel, John 17:20-26



We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, John 17:20-26

20 I pray not only for these but also for those who through their teaching will come to believe in me.

21 May they all be one, just as, Father, you are in me and I am in you, so that they also may be in us, so that the world may believe it was you who sent me.

22 I have given them the glory you gave to me, that they may be one as we are one.

23 With me in them and you in me, may they be so perfected in unity that the world will recognise that it was you who sent me and that you have loved them as you have loved me.

24 Father, I want those you have given me to be with me where I am, so that they may always see my glory which you have given me because you loved me before the foundation of the world.

25 Father, Upright One, the world has not known you, but I have known you, and these have known that you have sent me.

26 I have made your name known to them and will continue to make it known, so that the love with which you loved me may be in them, and so that I may be in them.

May 2021 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31