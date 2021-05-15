 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Saturday, May 15th, 2021

Daily Reading for Saturday May 15, 2021

Reading 1, Acts 18:23-28
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 47:2-3, 8-9, 10
Gospel, John 16:23-28

Reading 1, Acts 18:23-28

23 where he spent a short time before continuing his journey through the Galatian country and then through Phrygia, encouraging all the followers.

24 An Alexandrian Jew named Apollos now arrived in Ephesus. He was an eloquent man, with a sound knowledge of the scriptures, and yet,

25 though he had been given instruction in the Way of the Lord and preached with great spiritual fervour and was accurate in all the details he taught about Jesus, he had experienced only the baptism of John.

26 He began to teach fearlessly in the synagogue and, when Priscilla and Aquila heard him, they attached themselves to him and gave him more detailed instruction about the Way.

27 When Apollos thought of crossing over to Achaia, the brothers encouraged him and wrote asking the disciples to welcome him. When he arrived there he was able by God's grace to help the believers considerably

28 by the energetic way he refuted the Jews in public, demonstrating from the scriptures that Jesus was the Christ.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 47:2-3, 8-9, 10

2 For Yahweh, the Most High, is glorious, the great king over all the earth.

3 He brings peoples under our yoke and nations under our feet.

8 God reigns over the nations, seated on his holy throne.

9 The leaders of the nations rally to the people of the God of Abraham. The shields of the earth belong to God, who is exalted on high.


Gospel, John 16:23-28

23 When that day comes, you will not ask me any questions. In all truth I tell you, anything you ask from the Father he will grant in my name.

24 Until now you have not asked anything in my name. Ask and you will receive, and so your joy will be complete.

25 I have been telling you these things in veiled language. The hour is coming when I shall no longer speak to you in veiled language but tell you about the Father in plain words.

26 When that day comes you will ask in my name; and I do not say that I shall pray to the Father for you,

27 because the Father himself loves you for loving me, and believing that I came from God.

28 I came from the Father and have come into the world and now I am leaving the world to go to the Father.'


Catholic schools, and the Church are going extinct in America, and the blame is found within

