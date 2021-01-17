Daily Reading for Sunday, January 17th, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday January 17, 2021 Reading 1, First Samuel 3:3-10, 19

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 40:2, 4, 7-8, 8-9, 10

Gospel, John 1:35-42

Reading 2, First Corinthians 6:13-15, 17-20



35 The next day as John stood there again with two of his disciples, Jesus went past,

36 and John looked towards him and said, 'Look, there is the lamb of God.'

37 And the two disciples heard what he said and followed Jesus.

38 Jesus turned round, saw them following and said, 'What do you want?' They answered, 'Rabbi' -- which means Teacher -- 'where do you live?'

39 He replied, 'Come and see'; so they went and saw where he lived, and stayed with him that day. It was about the tenth hour.

40 One of these two who became followers of Jesus after hearing what John had said was Andrew, the brother of Simon Peter.

41 The first thing Andrew did was to find his brother and say to him, 'We have found the Messiah' -- which means the Christ-

42 and he took Simon to Jesus. Jesus looked at him and said, 'You are Simon son of John; you are to be called Cephas' -- which means Rock.

13 Foods are for the stomach, and the stomach is for foods; and God will destroy them both. But the body is not for sexual immorality;

14 it is for the Lord, and the Lord is for the body. God raised up the Lord and he will raise us up too by his power.

15 Do you not realise that your bodies are members of Christ's body; do you think one can take parts of Christ's body and join them to the body of a prostitute? Out of the question!

17 But anyone who attaches himself to the Lord is one spirit with him.

18 Keep away from sexual immorality. All other sins that people may commit are done outside the body; but the sexually immoral person sins against his own body.

19 Do you not realize that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you and whom you received from God?

20 You are not your own property, then; you have been bought at a price. So use your body for the glory of God.