Daily Reading for Tuesday, November 24th, 2020

Reading 1, Revelation 14:14-19

14 Now in my vision I saw a white cloud and, sitting on it, one like a son of man with a gold crown on his head and a sharp sickle in his hand.

15 Then another angel came out of the sanctuary and shouted at the top of his voice to the one sitting on the cloud, 'Ply your sickle and reap: harvest time has come and the harvest of the earth is ripe.'

16 Then the one sitting on the cloud set his sickle to work on the earth, and the harvest of earth was reaped.

17 Another angel, who also carried a sharp sickle, came out of the temple in heaven,

18 and the angel in charge of the fire left the altar and shouted at the top of his voice to the one with the sharp sickle, 'Put your sickle in, and harvest the bunches from the vine of the earth; all its grapes are ripe.'

19 So the angel set his sickle to work on the earth and harvested the whole vintage of the earth and put it into a huge winepress, the winepress of God's anger,

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:10, 11-12, 13

10 Say among the nations, 'Yahweh is king.' The world is set firm, it cannot be moved. He will judge the nations with justice.

11 Let the heavens rejoice and earth be glad! Let the sea thunder, and all it holds!

12 Let the countryside exult, and all that is in it, and all the trees of the forest cry out for joy,

13 at Yahweh's approach, for he is coming, coming to judge the earth; he will judge the world with saving justice, and the nations with constancy.