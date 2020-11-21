Daily Reading for Saturday, November 21st, 2020
Daily Reading for Saturday November 21, 2020Reading 1, Revelation 11:4-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 144:1, 2, 9-10
Gospel, Luke 20:27-40
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Reading 1, Revelation 11:4-12
4 These are the two olive trees and the two lamps in attendance on the Lord of the world.
5 Fire comes from their mouths and consumes their enemies if anyone tries to harm them; and anyone who tries to harm them will certainly be killed in this way.
6 They have the power to lock up the sky so that it does not rain as long as they are prophesying; they have the power to turn water into blood and strike the whole world with any plague as often as they like.
7 When they have completed their witnessing, the beast that comes out of the Abyss is going to make war on them and overcome them and kill them.
8 Their corpses lie in the main street of the great city known by the symbolic names Sodom and Egypt, in which their Lord was crucified.
9 People of every race, tribe, language and nation stare at their corpses, for three-and-a-half days, not letting them be buried,
10 and the people of the world are glad about it and celebrate the event by giving presents to each other, because these two prophets have been a plague to the people of the world.'
11 After the three-and-a-half days, God breathed life into them and they stood up on their feet, and everybody who saw it happen was terrified;
12 then I heard a loud voice from heaven say to them, 'Come up here,' and while their enemies were watching, they went up to heaven in a cloud.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 144:1, 2, 9-10
1 [Of David] Blessed be Yahweh, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle,
2 my faithful love, my bastion, my citadel, my Saviour; I shelter behind him, my shield, he makes the peoples submit to me.
9 God, I sing to you a new song, I play to you on the ten-stringed lyre,
10 for you give kings their victories, you rescue your servant David. From the sword of evil
Gospel, Luke 20:27-40
27 Some Sadducees -- those who argue that there is no resurrection -- approached him and they put this question to him,
28 'Master, Moses prescribed for us, if a man's married brother dies childless, the man must marry the widow to raise up children for his brother.
29 Well then, there were seven brothers; the first, having married a wife, died childless.
30 The second
31 and then the third married the widow. And the same with all seven, they died leaving no children.
32 Finally the woman herself died.
33 Now, at the resurrection, whose wife will she be, since she had been married to all seven?'
34 Jesus replied, 'The children of this world take wives and husbands,
35 but those who are judged worthy of a place in the other world and in the resurrection from the dead do not marry
36 because they can no longer die, for they are the same as the angels, and being children of the resurrection they are children of God.
37 And Moses himself implies that the dead rise again, in the passage about the bush where he calls the Lord the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob.
38 Now he is God, not of the dead, but of the living; for to him everyone is alive.'
39 Some scribes then spoke up. They said, 'Well put, Master.'
40 They did not dare to ask him any more questions.
Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & morePDF educational & learning resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
November 20th, 2020Reading 1, Revelation 10:8-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:14, 24, 72, 103, 111, 131
Gospel, Luke 19:45-48
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Apostles' Creed
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Thanksgiving Prayer
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Edmund Rich
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Martin de Porres
- St. Edmund the Martyr
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.