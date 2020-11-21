Daily Reading for Saturday, November 21st, 2020

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Reading 1, Revelation 11:4-12

4 These are the two olive trees and the two lamps in attendance on the Lord of the world.

5 Fire comes from their mouths and consumes their enemies if anyone tries to harm them; and anyone who tries to harm them will certainly be killed in this way.

6 They have the power to lock up the sky so that it does not rain as long as they are prophesying; they have the power to turn water into blood and strike the whole world with any plague as often as they like.

7 When they have completed their witnessing, the beast that comes out of the Abyss is going to make war on them and overcome them and kill them.

8 Their corpses lie in the main street of the great city known by the symbolic names Sodom and Egypt, in which their Lord was crucified.

9 People of every race, tribe, language and nation stare at their corpses, for three-and-a-half days, not letting them be buried,

10 and the people of the world are glad about it and celebrate the event by giving presents to each other, because these two prophets have been a plague to the people of the world.'

11 After the three-and-a-half days, God breathed life into them and they stood up on their feet, and everybody who saw it happen was terrified;

12 then I heard a loud voice from heaven say to them, 'Come up here,' and while their enemies were watching, they went up to heaven in a cloud.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 144:1, 2, 9-10

1 [Of David] Blessed be Yahweh, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle,

2 my faithful love, my bastion, my citadel, my Saviour; I shelter behind him, my shield, he makes the peoples submit to me.

9 God, I sing to you a new song, I play to you on the ten-stringed lyre,

10 for you give kings their victories, you rescue your servant David. From the sword of evil