Daily Reading for Sunday, November 15th, 2020

Reading 1, Proverbs 31:10-13, 19-20, 30-31 10 The truly capable woman -- who can find her? She is far beyond the price of pearls. 11 Her husband's heart has confidence in her, from her he will derive no little profit. 12 Advantage and not hurt she brings him all the days of her life. 13 She selects wool and flax, she does her work with eager hands. 19 She sets her hands to the distaff, her fingers grasp the spindle. 20 She holds out her hands to the poor, she opens her arms to the needy. 30 Charm is deceitful, and beauty empty; the woman who fears Yahweh is the one to praise. 31 Give her a share in what her hands have worked for, and let her works tell her praises at the city gates.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 128:1-2, 3, 4-5 1 [Song of Ascents] How blessed are all who fear Yahweh, who walk in his ways! 2 Your own labours will yield you a living, happy and prosperous will you be. 3 Your wife a fruitful vine in the inner places of your house. Your children round your table like shoots of an olive tree. 4 Such are the blessings that fall on those who fear Yahweh. 5 May Yahweh bless you from Zion! May you see Jerusalem prosper all the days of your life,

14 'It is like a man about to go abroad who summoned his servants and entrusted his property to them.

15 To one he gave five talents, to another two, to a third one, each in proportion to his ability. Then he set out on his journey.

16 The man who had received the five talents promptly went and traded with them and made five more.

17 The man who had received two made two more in the same way.

18 But the man who had received one went off and dug a hole in the ground and hid his master's money.

19 Now a long time afterwards, the master of those servants came back and went through his accounts with them.

20 The man who had received the five talents came forward bringing five more. "Sir," he said, "you entrusted me with five talents; here are five more that I have made."

21 His master said to him, "Well done, good and trustworthy servant; you have shown you are trustworthy in small things; I will trust you with greater; come and join in your master's happiness."

22 Next the man with the two talents came forward. "Sir," he said, "you entrusted me with two talents; here are two more that I have made."

23 His master said to him, "Well done, good and trustworthy servant; you have shown you are trustworthy in small things; I will trust you with greater; come and join in your master's happiness."

24 Last came forward the man who had the single talent. "Sir," said he, "I had heard you were a hard man, reaping where you had not sown and gathering where you had not scattered;

25 so I was afraid, and I went off and hid your talent in the ground. Here it is; it was yours, you have it back."

26 But his master answered him, "You wicked and lazy servant! So you knew that I reap where I have not sown and gather where I have not scattered?

27 Well then, you should have deposited my money with the bankers, and on my return I would have got my money back with interest.

28 So now, take the talent from him and give it to the man who has the ten talents.

29 For to everyone who has will be given more, and he will have more than enough; but anyone who has not, will be deprived even of what he has.

30 As for this good-for-nothing servant, throw him into the darkness outside, where there will be weeping and grinding of teeth."

1 About times and dates, brothers, there is no need to write to you

2 for you are well aware in any case that the Day of the Lord is going to come like a thief in the night.

3 It is when people are saying, 'How quiet and peaceful it is' that sudden destruction falls on them, as suddenly as labour pains come on a pregnant woman; and there is no escape.

4 But you, brothers, do not live in the dark, that the Day should take you unawares like a thief.

5 No, you are all children of light and children of the day: we do not belong to the night or to darkness,

6 so we should not go on sleeping, as everyone else does, but stay wide awake and sober.