Daily Reading for Friday, November 13th, 2020

Reading 1, Second John 1:4-9

4 It has given me great joy to find that children of yours have been living the life of truth as we were commanded by the Father.

5 And now I am asking you -- dear lady, not as though I were writing you a new commandment, but only the one which we have had from the beginning -- that we should love one another.

6 To love is to live according to his commandments: this is the commandment which you have heard since the beginning, to live a life of love.

7 There are many deceivers at large in the world, refusing to acknowledge Jesus Christ as coming in human nature. They are the Deceiver; they are the Antichrist.

8 Watch yourselves, or all our work will be lost and you will forfeit your full reward.

9 If anybody does not remain in the teaching of Christ but goes beyond it, he does not have God with him: only those who remain in what he taught can have the Father and the Son with them.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:1, 2, 10, 11, 17, 18

1 How blessed are those whose way is blameless, who walk in the Law of Yahweh!

2 Blessed are those who observe his instructions, who seek him with all their hearts,

10 With all my heart I seek you, do not let me stray from your commandments.

11 In my heart I treasure your promises, to avoid sinning against you.

17 Be generous to your servant and I shall live, and shall keep your words.

18 Open my eyes and I shall fix my gaze on the wonders of your Law.