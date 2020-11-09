Daily Reading for Monday, November 9th, 2020

Daily Reading for Monday November 9, 2020 Reading 1, Ezekiel 47:1-2, 8-9, 12

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 46:2-3, 5-6, 8-9

Gospel, John 2:13-22

13 When the time of the Jewish Passover was near Jesus went up to Jerusalem,

14 and in the Temple he found people selling cattle and sheep and doves, and the money changers sitting there.

15 Making a whip out of cord, he drove them all out of the Temple, sheep and cattle as well, scattered the money changers' coins, knocked their tables over

16 and said to the dove sellers, 'Take all this out of here and stop using my Father's house as a market.'

17 Then his disciples remembered the words of scripture: I am eaten up with zeal for your house.

18 The Jews intervened and said, 'What sign can you show us that you should act like this?'

19 Jesus answered, 'Destroy this Temple, and in three days I will raise it up.'

20 The Jews replied, 'It has taken forty-six years to build this Temple: are you going to raise it up again in three days?'

21 But he was speaking of the Temple that was his body,

22 and when Jesus rose from the dead, his disciples remembered that he had said this, and they believed the scripture and what he had said.

Reading 2, 1 Corinthians 3:9C-11, 16-17

9 After all, we do share in God's work; you are God's farm, God's building.

10 By the grace of God which was given to me, I laid the foundations like a trained master-builder, and someone else is building on them. Now each one must be careful how he does the building.

11 For nobody can lay down any other foundation than the one which is there already, namely Jesus Christ.

16 Do you not realise that you are a temple of God with the Spirit of God living in you?

17 If anybody should destroy the temple of God, God will destroy that person, because God's temple is holy; and you are that temple.