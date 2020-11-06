 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Friday, November 6th, 2020

Daily Reading for Friday November 6, 2020

Reading 1, Philippians 3:17--4:1
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5
Gospel, Luke 16:1-8

Reading 1, Philippians 3:17--4:1

17 Brothers, be united in imitating me. Keep your eyes fixed on those who act according to the example you have from me.

18 For there are so many people of whom I have often warned you, and now I warn you again with tears in my eyes, who behave like the enemies of Christ's cross.

19 They are destined to be lost; their god is the stomach; they glory in what they should think shameful, since their minds are set on earthly things.

20 But our homeland is in heaven and it is from there that we are expecting a Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ,

21 who will transfigure the wretched body of ours into the mould of his glorious body, through the working of the power which he has, even to bring all things under his mastery.

1 So then, my brothers and dear friends whom I miss so much, my joy and my crown, hold firm in the Lord, dear friends.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5

1 [Song of Ascents Of David] I rejoiced that they said to me, 'Let us go to the house of Yahweh.'

2 At last our feet are standing at your gates, Jerusalem!

3 Jerusalem, built as a city, in one united whole,

4 there the tribes go up, the tribes of Yahweh, a sign for Israel to give thanks to the name of Yahweh.

5 For there are set the thrones of judgement, the thrones of the house of David.


Gospel, Luke 16:1-8

1 He also said to his disciples, 'There was a rich man and he had a steward who was denounced to him for being wasteful with his property.

2 He called for the man and said, "What is this I hear about you? Draw me up an account of your stewardship because you are not to be my steward any longer."

3 Then the steward said to himself, "Now that my master is taking the stewardship from me, what am I to do? Dig? I am not strong enough. Go begging? I should be too ashamed.

4 Ah, I know what I will do to make sure that when I am dismissed from office there will be some to welcome me into their homes."

5 'Then he called his master's debtors one by one. To the first he said, "How much do you owe my master?"

6 "One hundred measures of oil," he said. The steward said, "Here, take your bond; sit down and quickly write fifty."

7 To another he said, "And you, sir, how much do you owe?" "One hundred measures of wheat," he said. The steward said, "Here, take your bond and write eighty."

8 'The master praised the dishonest steward for his astuteness. For the children of this world are more astute in dealing with their own kind than are the children of light.'


