Daily Reading for Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020

Daily Reading for Tuesday November 3, 2020 Reading 1, Philippians 2:5-11

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 22:26-27, 28-30, 31-32

Gospel, Luke 14:15-24



15 On hearing this, one of those gathered round the table said to him, 'Blessed is anyone who will share the meal in the kingdom of God!'

16 But he said to him, 'There was a man who gave a great banquet, and he invited a large number of people.

17 When the time for the banquet came, he sent his servant to say to those who had been invited, "Come along: everything is ready now."

18 But all alike started to make excuses. The first said, "I have bought a piece of land and must go and see it. Please accept my apologies."

19 Another said, "I have bought five yoke of oxen and am on my way to try them out. Please accept my apologies."

20 Yet another said, "I have just got married and so am unable to come."

21 'The servant returned and reported this to his master. Then the householder, in a rage, said to his servant, "Go out quickly into the streets and alleys of the town and bring in here the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame."

22 "Sir," said the servant, "your orders have been carried out and there is still room."

23 Then the master said to his servant, "Go to the open roads and the hedgerows and press people to come in, to make sure my house is full;

24 because, I tell you, not one of those who were invited shall have a taste of my banquet." '