Sterling Silver 15% OFF - Ends Soon
Daily Reading for Friday, October 30th, 2020
Daily Reading for Friday October 30, 2020Reading 1, Philippians 1:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 111:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 14:1-6
'Live Lessons' with Zoom on Catholic Online SchoolProfessor Connolly: Monday-Friday @ 9am/12pm Eastern
Deacon Frederick Bartels: Tuesday-Friday @ 10am/1pm Eastern
LIVE Lessons This Month's Curriculum
Reading 1, Philippians 1:1-11
1 Paul and Timothy, servants of Christ Jesus, to all God's holy people in Christ Jesus at Philippi, together with their presiding elders and the deacons.
2 Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
3 I thank my God whenever I think of you,
4 and every time I pray for you all, I always pray with joy
5 for your partnership in the gospel from the very first day up to the present.
6 I am quite confident that the One who began a good work in you will go on completing it until the Day of Jesus Christ comes.
7 It is only right that I should feel like this towards you all, because you have a place in my heart, since you have all shared together in the grace that has been mine, both my chains and my work defending and establishing the gospel.
8 For God will testify for me how much I long for you all with the warm longing of Christ Jesus;
9 it is my prayer that your love for one another may grow more and more with the knowledge and complete understanding
10 that will help you to come to true discernment, so that you will be innocent and free of any trace of guilt when the Day of Christ comes,
11 entirely filled with the fruits of uprightness through Jesus Christ, for the glory and praise of God.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 111:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
1 Alleluia! I give thanks to Yahweh with all my heart, in the meeting-place of honest people, in the assembly.
2 Great are the deeds of Yahweh, to be pondered by all who delight in them.
3 Full of splendour and majesty his work, his saving justice stands firm for ever.
4 He gives us a memorial of his great deeds; Yahweh is mercy and tenderness.
5 He gives food to those who fear him, he keeps his covenant ever in mind.
6 His works show his people his power in giving them the birthright of the nations.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Luke 14:1-6
1 Now it happened that on a Sabbath day he had gone to share a meal in the house of one of the leading Pharisees; and they watched him closely.
2 Now there in front of him was a man with dropsy,
3 and Jesus addressed the lawyers and Pharisees with the words, 'Is it against the law to cure someone on the Sabbath, or not?'
4 But they remained silent, so he took the man and cured him and sent him away.
5 Then he said to them, 'Which of you here, if his son falls into a well, or his ox, will not pull him out on a Sabbath day without any hesitation?'
6 And to this they could find no answer.
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
October 29th, 2020Reading 1, Ephesians 6:10-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 144:1, 2, 9-10
Gospel, Luke 13:31-35
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & morePDF educational & learning resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Apostles' Creed
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Come Holy Spirit
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Narcissus
- St. Jude Thaddaeus
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Francis of Assisi
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.