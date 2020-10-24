Sign up for a chance to win an exquisite rosary!
Daily Reading for Saturday, October 24th, 2020
Reading 1, Ephesians 4:7-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5
Gospel, Luke 13:1-9
Reading 1, Ephesians 4:7-16
7 On each one of us God's favour has been bestowed in whatever way Christ allotted it.
8 That is why it says: He went up to the heights, took captives, he gave gifts to humanity.
9 When it says, 'he went up', it must mean that he had gone down to the deepest levels of the earth.
10 The one who went down is none other than the one who went up above all the heavens to fill all things.
11 And to some, his 'gift' was that they should be apostles; to some prophets; to some, evangelists; to some, pastors and teachers;
12 to knit God's holy people together for the work of service to build up the Body of Christ,
13 until we all reach unity in faith and knowledge of the Son of God and form the perfect Man, fully mature with the fullness of Christ himself.
14 Then we shall no longer be children, or tossed one way and another, and carried hither and thither by every new gust of teaching, at the mercy of all the tricks people play and their unscrupulousness in deliberate deception.
15 If we live by the truth and in love, we shall grow completely into Christ, who is the head
16 by whom the whole Body is fitted and joined together, every joint adding its own strength, for each individual part to work according to its function. So the body grows until it has built itself up in love.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5
1 [Song of Ascents Of David] I rejoiced that they said to me, 'Let us go to the house of Yahweh.'
2 At last our feet are standing at your gates, Jerusalem!
3 Jerusalem, built as a city, in one united whole,
4 there the tribes go up, the tribes of Yahweh, a sign for Israel to give thanks to the name of Yahweh.
5 For there are set the thrones of judgement, the thrones of the house of David.
Gospel, Luke 13:1-9
1 It was just about this time that some people arrived and told him about the Galileans whose blood Pilate had mingled with that of their sacrifices. At this he said to them,
2 'Do you suppose that these Galileans were worse sinners than any others, that this should have happened to them?
3 They were not, I tell you. No; but unless you repent you will all perish as they did.
4 Or those eighteen on whom the tower at Siloam fell, killing them all? Do you suppose that they were more guilty than all the other people living in Jerusalem?
5 They were not, I tell you. No; but unless you repent you will all perish as they did.'
6 He told this parable, 'A man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard, and he came looking for fruit on it but found none.
7 He said to his vinedresser, "For three years now I have been coming to look for fruit on this fig tree and finding none. Cut it down: why should it be taking up the ground?"
8 "Sir," the man replied, "leave it one more year and give me time to dig round it and manure it:
9 it may bear fruit next year; if not, then you can cut it down." '
