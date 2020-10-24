 Skip to content

Sign up for a chance to win an exquisite rosary!

Daily Reading for Saturday, October 24th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Saturday, October 24th, 2020 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Saturday October 24, 2020

Reading 1, Ephesians 4:7-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5
Gospel, Luke 13:1-9

Reading 1, Ephesians 4:7-16

7 On each one of us God's favour has been bestowed in whatever way Christ allotted it.

8 That is why it says: He went up to the heights, took captives, he gave gifts to humanity.

9 When it says, 'he went up', it must mean that he had gone down to the deepest levels of the earth.

10 The one who went down is none other than the one who went up above all the heavens to fill all things.

11 And to some, his 'gift' was that they should be apostles; to some prophets; to some, evangelists; to some, pastors and teachers;

12 to knit God's holy people together for the work of service to build up the Body of Christ,

13 until we all reach unity in faith and knowledge of the Son of God and form the perfect Man, fully mature with the fullness of Christ himself.

14 Then we shall no longer be children, or tossed one way and another, and carried hither and thither by every new gust of teaching, at the mercy of all the tricks people play and their unscrupulousness in deliberate deception.

15 If we live by the truth and in love, we shall grow completely into Christ, who is the head

16 by whom the whole Body is fitted and joined together, every joint adding its own strength, for each individual part to work according to its function. So the body grows until it has built itself up in love.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5

1 [Song of Ascents Of David] I rejoiced that they said to me, 'Let us go to the house of Yahweh.'

2 At last our feet are standing at your gates, Jerusalem!

3 Jerusalem, built as a city, in one united whole,

4 there the tribes go up, the tribes of Yahweh, a sign for Israel to give thanks to the name of Yahweh.

5 For there are set the thrones of judgement, the thrones of the house of David.


Catholic Online Shopping logo

Catholic Online Shopping | World's Catholic Store

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

Gospel, Luke 13:1-9

1 It was just about this time that some people arrived and told him about the Galileans whose blood Pilate had mingled with that of their sacrifices. At this he said to them,

2 'Do you suppose that these Galileans were worse sinners than any others, that this should have happened to them?

3 They were not, I tell you. No; but unless you repent you will all perish as they did.

4 Or those eighteen on whom the tower at Siloam fell, killing them all? Do you suppose that they were more guilty than all the other people living in Jerusalem?

5 They were not, I tell you. No; but unless you repent you will all perish as they did.'

6 He told this parable, 'A man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard, and he came looking for fruit on it but found none.

7 He said to his vinedresser, "For three years now I have been coming to look for fruit on this fig tree and finding none. Cut it down: why should it be taking up the ground?"

8 "Sir," the man replied, "leave it one more year and give me time to dig round it and manure it:

9 it may bear fruit next year; if not, then you can cut it down." '


October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

More Bible

15% OFF Sterling Silver Sale

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Can a Catholic vote for Joe Biden? Fr. Meeks warns we are staring into the abyss

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!