Daily Reading for Monday, October 5th, 2020

Reading 1, Galatians 1:6-12 6 I am astonished that you are so promptly turning away from the one who called you in the grace of Christ and are going over to a different gospel- 7 not that it is another gospel; except that there are trouble-makers among you who are seeking to pervert the gospel of Christ. 8 But even if we ourselves or an angel from heaven preaches to you a gospel other than the one we preached to you, let God's curse be on him. 9 I repeat again what we declared before: anyone who preaches to you a gospel other than the one you were first given is to be under God's curse. 10 Whom am I trying to convince now, human beings or God? Am I trying to please human beings? If I were still doing that I should not be a servant of Christ. 11 Now I want to make it quite clear to you, brothers, about the gospel that was preached by me, that it was no human message. 12 It was not from any human being that I received it, and I was not taught it, but it came to me through a revelation of Jesus Christ.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 111:1-2, 7-8, 9, 10 1 Alleluia! I give thanks to Yahweh with all my heart, in the meeting-place of honest people, in the assembly. 2 Great are the deeds of Yahweh, to be pondered by all who delight in them. 7 The works of his hands are fidelity and justice, all his precepts are trustworthy, 8 established for ever and ever, accomplished in fidelity and honesty. 9 Deliverance he sends to his people, his covenant he imposes for ever; holy and awesome his name. 10 The root of wisdom is fear of Yahweh; those who attain it are wise. His praise will continue for ever.

25 And now a lawyer stood up and, to test him, asked, 'Master, what must I do to inherit eternal life?'

26 He said to him, 'What is written in the Law? What is your reading of it?'

27 He replied, 'You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind, and your neighbour as yourself.'

28 Jesus said to him, 'You have answered right, do this and life is yours.'

29 But the man was anxious to justify himself and said to Jesus, 'And who is my neighbour?'

30 In answer Jesus said, 'A man was once on his way down from Jerusalem to Jericho and fell into the hands of bandits; they stripped him, beat him and then made off, leaving him half dead.

31 Now a priest happened to be travelling down the same road, but when he saw the man, he passed by on the other side.

32 In the same way a Levite who came to the place saw him, and passed by on the other side.

33 But a Samaritan traveller who came on him was moved with compassion when he saw him.

34 He went up to him and bandaged his wounds, pouring oil and wine on them. He then lifted him onto his own mount and took him to an inn and looked after him.

35 Next day, he took out two denarii and handed them to the innkeeper and said, "Look after him, and on my way back I will make good any extra expense you have."

36 Which of these three, do you think, proved himself a neighbour to the man who fell into the bandits' hands?'

37 He replied, 'The one who showed pity towards him.' Jesus said to him, 'Go, and do the same yourself.'