Daily Reading for Thursday, October 1st, 2020

Daily Reading for Thursday October 1, 2020 Reading 1, Job 19:21-27

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:7-8, 8-9, 13-14

Gospel, Luke 10:1-12



Reading 1, Job 19:21-27 21 Pity me, pity me, my friends, since I have been struck by the hand of God. 22 Must you persecute me just as God does, and give my body no peace? 23 Will no one let my words be recorded, inscribed on some monument 24 with iron chisel and engraving tool, cut into the rock for ever? 25 I know that I have a living Defender and that he will rise up last, on the dust of the earth. 26 After my awakening, he will set me close to him, and from my flesh I shall look on God. 27 He whom I shall see will take my part: my eyes will be gazing on no stranger. My heart sinks within me.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:7-8, 8-9, 13-14 7 Yahweh, hear my voice as I cry, pity me, answer me! 8 Of you my heart has said, 'Seek his face!' Your face, Yahweh, I seek; 9 do not turn away from me. Do not thrust aside your servant in anger, without you I am helpless. Never leave me, never forsake me, God, my Saviour. 13 This I believe: I shall see the goodness of Yahweh, in the land of the living. 14 Put your hope in Yahweh, be strong, let your heart be bold, put your hope in Yahweh.

Gospel, Luke 10:1-12

1 After this the Lord appointed seventy-two others and sent them out ahead of him in pairs, to all the towns and places he himself would be visiting.

2 And he said to them, 'The harvest is rich but the labourers are few, so ask the Lord of the harvest to send labourers to do his harvesting.

3 Start off now, but look, I am sending you out like lambs among wolves.

4 Take no purse with you, no haversack, no sandals. Salute no one on the road.

5 Whatever house you enter, let your first words be, "Peace to this house!"

6 And if a man of peace lives there, your peace will go and rest on him; if not, it will come back to you.

7 Stay in the same house, taking what food and drink they have to offer, for the labourer deserves his wages; do not move from house to house.

8 Whenever you go into a town where they make you welcome, eat what is put before you.

9 Cure those in it who are sick, and say, "The kingdom of God is very near to you."

10 But whenever you enter a town and they do not make you welcome, go out into its streets and say,

11 "We wipe off the very dust of your town that clings to our feet, and leave it with you. Yet be sure of this: the kingdom of God is very near."

12 I tell you, on the great Day it will be more bearable for Sodom than for that town.