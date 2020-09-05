Daily Reading for Saturday, September 5th, 2020
Daily Reading for Saturday September 5, 2020Reading 1, First Corinthians 4:9-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:17-18, 19-20, 21
Gospel, Luke 6:1-5
Reading 1, First Corinthians 4:9-15
9 For it seems to me that God has put us apostles on show right at the end, like men condemned to death: we have been exhibited as a spectacle to the whole universe, both angelic and human.
10 Here we are, fools for Christ's sake, while you are the clever ones in Christ; we are weak, while you are strong; you are honoured, while we are disgraced.
11 To this day, we go short of food and drink and clothes, we are beaten up and we have no homes;
12 we earn our living by labouring with our own hands; when we are cursed, we answer with a blessing; when we are hounded, we endure it passively;
13 when we are insulted, we give a courteous answer. We are treated even now as the dregs of the world, the very lowest scum.
14 I am writing all this not to make you ashamed but simply to remind you, as my dear children;
15 for even though you might have ten thousand slaves to look after you in Christ, you still have no more than one father, and it was I who fathered you in Christ Jesus, by the gospel.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:17-18, 19-20, 21
17 Upright in all that he does, Yahweh acts only in faithful love.
18 He is close to all who call upon him, all who call on him from the heart.
19 He fulfils the desires of all who fear him, he hears their cry and he saves them.
20 Yahweh guards all who love him, but all the wicked he destroys.
21 My mouth shall always praise Yahweh, let every creature bless his holy name for ever and ever.
Gospel, Luke 6:1-5
1 It happened that one Sabbath he was walking through the cornfields, and his disciples were picking ears of corn, rubbing them in their hands and eating them.
2 Some of the Pharisees said, 'Why are you doing something that is forbidden on the Sabbath day?'
3 Jesus answered them, 'So you have not read what David did when he and his followers were hungry-
4 how he went into the house of God and took the loaves of the offering and ate them and gave them to his followers, loaves which the priests alone are allowed to eat?'
5 And he said to them, 'The Son of man is master of the Sabbath.'
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
September 4th, 2020Reading 1, First Corinthians 4:1-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 37:3-4, 5-6, 27-28, 39-40
Gospel, Luke 5:33-39
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Act of Adoration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
- Hail, Holy Queen
- A Guide for Confession
- Hail Mary
FREE Catholic Online School
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.