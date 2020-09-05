 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Saturday, September 5th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Saturday, September 5th, 2020 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Saturday September 5, 2020

Reading 1, First Corinthians 4:9-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:17-18, 19-20, 21
Gospel, Luke 6:1-5

Reading 1, First Corinthians 4:9-15

9 For it seems to me that God has put us apostles on show right at the end, like men condemned to death: we have been exhibited as a spectacle to the whole universe, both angelic and human.

10 Here we are, fools for Christ's sake, while you are the clever ones in Christ; we are weak, while you are strong; you are honoured, while we are disgraced.

11 To this day, we go short of food and drink and clothes, we are beaten up and we have no homes;

12 we earn our living by labouring with our own hands; when we are cursed, we answer with a blessing; when we are hounded, we endure it passively;

13 when we are insulted, we give a courteous answer. We are treated even now as the dregs of the world, the very lowest scum.

14 I am writing all this not to make you ashamed but simply to remind you, as my dear children;

15 for even though you might have ten thousand slaves to look after you in Christ, you still have no more than one father, and it was I who fathered you in Christ Jesus, by the gospel.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:17-18, 19-20, 21

17 Upright in all that he does, Yahweh acts only in faithful love.

18 He is close to all who call upon him, all who call on him from the heart.

19 He fulfils the desires of all who fear him, he hears their cry and he saves them.

20 Yahweh guards all who love him, but all the wicked he destroys.

21 My mouth shall always praise Yahweh, let every creature bless his holy name for ever and ever.


Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Gospel, Luke 6:1-5

1 It happened that one Sabbath he was walking through the cornfields, and his disciples were picking ears of corn, rubbing them in their hands and eating them.

2 Some of the Pharisees said, 'Why are you doing something that is forbidden on the Sabbath day?'

3 Jesus answered them, 'So you have not read what David did when he and his followers were hungry-

4 how he went into the house of God and took the loaves of the offering and ate them and gave them to his followers, loaves which the priests alone are allowed to eat?'

5 And he said to them, 'The Son of man is master of the Sabbath.'


September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

More Bible

Daily Readings

September 4th, 2020

Reading 1, First Corinthians 4:1-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 37:3-4, 5-6, 27-28, 39-40
Gospel, Luke 5:33-39

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Sat, Sep. 5th
Sun, Sep. 6th
Mon, Sep. 7th
Tue, Sep. 8th
Wed, Sep. 9th
Thu, Sep. 10th
Bible Resources
Books of the Bible
Buy a Bible
Daily Readings
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Heal our sick economy - work to bring economic justice for all

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.