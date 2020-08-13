Daily Reading for Thursday, August 13th, 2020

Reading 1, Ezekiel 12:1-12

1 The word of Yahweh was addressed to me as follows,

2 'Son of man, you are living among a tribe of rebels who have eyes and never see, they have ears and never hear, because they are a tribe of rebels.

3 So, son of man, pack an exile's bundle and set off for exile by daylight while they watch. You will leave your home and go somewhere else while they watch. Then perhaps they will see that they are a tribe of rebels.

4 You will pack your baggage like an exile's bundle, by daylight, while they watch, and leave like an exile in the evening, while they watch.

5 While they watch, make a hole in the wall, and go out through it.

6 While they watch, you will shoulder your pack and go out into the dark; you will cover your face so that you cannot see the ground, since I have made you an omen for the House of Israel.'

7 I did as I had been told. I packed my baggage like an exile's bundle, by daylight; and in the evening I made a hole through the wall with my hands; then I went out into the dark and shouldered my pack while they watched.

8 Next morning the word of Yahweh was addressed to me as follows,

9 'Son of man, did not the House of Israel, did not that tribe of rebels, ask you, "What are you doing?"

10 Say, "The Lord Yahweh says this: This prophecy concerns Jerusalem and the whole House of Israel who live there."

11 Say, "I am an omen for you; as I have done, so will be done to them; they will be deported into exile.

12 Their prince will shoulder his pack in the dark and go out through the wall; a hole will be made to let him out; he will cover his face, so that he cannot see the country.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 78:56-57, 58-59, 61-62

56 But still they challenged the Most High God and defied him, refusing to keep his decrees;

57 as perverse and treacherous as their ancestors, they gave way like a faulty bow,

58 provoking him with their high places, rousing his jealousy with their idols.

59 God listened and vented his wrath, he totally rejected Israel;

61 He abandoned his power to captivity, his splendour to the enemy's clutches;

62 he gave up his people to the sword, he vented his wrath on his own heritage.