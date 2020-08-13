Daily Reading for Thursday, August 13th, 2020
Daily Reading for Thursday August 13, 2020Reading 1, Ezekiel 12:1-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 78:56-57, 58-59, 61-62
Gospel, Matthew 18:21--19:1
Reading 1, Ezekiel 12:1-12
1 The word of Yahweh was addressed to me as follows,
2 'Son of man, you are living among a tribe of rebels who have eyes and never see, they have ears and never hear, because they are a tribe of rebels.
3 So, son of man, pack an exile's bundle and set off for exile by daylight while they watch. You will leave your home and go somewhere else while they watch. Then perhaps they will see that they are a tribe of rebels.
4 You will pack your baggage like an exile's bundle, by daylight, while they watch, and leave like an exile in the evening, while they watch.
5 While they watch, make a hole in the wall, and go out through it.
6 While they watch, you will shoulder your pack and go out into the dark; you will cover your face so that you cannot see the ground, since I have made you an omen for the House of Israel.'
7 I did as I had been told. I packed my baggage like an exile's bundle, by daylight; and in the evening I made a hole through the wall with my hands; then I went out into the dark and shouldered my pack while they watched.
8 Next morning the word of Yahweh was addressed to me as follows,
9 'Son of man, did not the House of Israel, did not that tribe of rebels, ask you, "What are you doing?"
10 Say, "The Lord Yahweh says this: This prophecy concerns Jerusalem and the whole House of Israel who live there."
11 Say, "I am an omen for you; as I have done, so will be done to them; they will be deported into exile.
12 Their prince will shoulder his pack in the dark and go out through the wall; a hole will be made to let him out; he will cover his face, so that he cannot see the country.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 78:56-57, 58-59, 61-62
56 But still they challenged the Most High God and defied him, refusing to keep his decrees;
57 as perverse and treacherous as their ancestors, they gave way like a faulty bow,
58 provoking him with their high places, rousing his jealousy with their idols.
59 God listened and vented his wrath, he totally rejected Israel;
61 He abandoned his power to captivity, his splendour to the enemy's clutches;
62 he gave up his people to the sword, he vented his wrath on his own heritage.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Gospel, Matthew 18:21--19:1
21 Then Peter went up to him and said, 'Lord, how often must I forgive my brother if he wrongs me? As often as seven times?'
22 Jesus answered, 'Not seven, I tell you, but seventy-seven times.
23 'And so the kingdom of Heaven may be compared to a king who decided to settle his accounts with his servants.
24 When the reckoning began, they brought him a man who owed ten thousand talents;
25 he had no means of paying, so his master gave orders that he should be sold, together with his wife and children and all his possessions, to meet the debt.
26 At this, the servant threw himself down at his master's feet, with the words, "Be patient with me and I will pay the whole sum."
27 And the servant's master felt so sorry for him that he let him go and cancelled the debt.
28 Now as this servant went out, he happened to meet a fellow-servant who owed him one hundred denarii; and he seized him by the throat and began to throttle him, saying, "Pay what you owe me."
1 Jesus had now finished what he wanted to say, and he left Galilee and came into the territory of Judaea on the far side of the Jordan.
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
August 12th, 2020Reading 1, Ezekiel 9:1-7; 10:18-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 113:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Matthew 18:15-20
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & morePDF educational resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Jane Frances de Chantal
- St. Michael My
- St. Clare of Assisi
- St. Maximilian Kolbe
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.