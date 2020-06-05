 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Friday, June 5th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Friday, June 5th, 2020 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Friday June 5, 2020

Reading 1, Second Timothy 3:10-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:157, 160, 161, 165, 166, 168
Gospel, Mark 12:35-37

Reading 1, Second Timothy 3:10-17

10 You, though, have followed my teaching, my way of life, my aims, my faith, my patience and my love, my perseverance

11 and the persecutions and sufferings that came to me in places like Antioch, Iconium and Lystra -- all the persecutions I have endured; and the Lord has rescued me from every one of them.

12 But anybody who tries to live in devotion to Christ is certain to be persecuted;

13 while these wicked impostors will go from bad to worse, deceiving others, and themselves deceived.

14 You must keep to what you have been taught and know to be true; remember who your teachers were,

15 and how, ever since you were a child, you have known the holy scriptures -from these you can learn the wisdom that leads to salvation through faith in Christ Jesus.

16 All scripture is inspired by God and useful for refuting error, for guiding people's lives and teaching them to be upright.

17 This is how someone who is dedicated to God becomes fully equipped and ready for any good work.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:157, 160, 161, 165, 166, 168

157 Though my enemies and oppressors are countless, I do not turn aside from your instructions.

160 Faithfulness is the essence of your word, your upright judgements hold good for ever.

161 Though princes hound me unprovoked, what fills me with awe is your word.

165 Great peace for those who love your Law; no stumbling-blocks for them!

166 I am waiting for your salvation, Yahweh, I fulfil your commandments.

168 I observe your precepts, your judgements, for all my ways are before you.


FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Mark 12:35-37

35 While teaching in the Temple, Jesus said, 'How can the scribes maintain that the Christ is the son of David?

36 David himself, moved by the Holy Spirit, said: The Lord declared to my Lord, take your seat at my right hand till I have made your enemies your footstool.

37 David himself calls him Lord; in what way then can he be his son?' And the great crowd listened to him with delight.


June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930

More Bible

Daily Readings

June 4th, 2020

Reading 1, Second Timothy 2:8-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 8-9, 10, 14
Gospel, Mark 12:28-34

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Fri, Jun. 5th
Sat, Jun. 6th
Sun, Jun. 7th
Mon, Jun. 8th
Tue, Jun. 9th
Wed, Jun. 10th
Bible Resources
Books of the Bible
Buy a Bible
Daily Readings
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now

Free Catholic PDF's

How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium.

Download Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything

Image of Blessed Virgin Mary

Blessed Virgin Mary

Image of Explore the Bible - King Solomon

Explore the Bible - King Solomon

Image of Knowing God (3rd Grade)

Knowing God (3rd Grade)

Image of Daily Readings 2020

Daily Readings 2020

5 Powerful Prayers for Justice and Peace

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.