Daily Reading for Friday, April 3rd, 2020

Daily Reading for Friday April 3, 2020 Reading 1, Jeremiah 20:10-13

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 18:2-3, 3-4, 5-6, 7

Gospel, John 10:31-42



31 The Jews fetched stones to stone him,

32 so Jesus said to them, 'I have shown you many good works from my Father; for which of these are you stoning me?'

33 The Jews answered him, 'We are stoning you, not for doing a good work, but for blasphemy; though you are only a man, you claim to be God.'

34 Jesus answered: Is it not written in your Law: I said, you are gods?

35 So it uses the word 'gods' of those people to whom the word of God was addressed -- and scripture cannot be set aside.

36 Yet to someone whom the Father has consecrated and sent into the world you say, 'You are blaspheming' because I said, 'I am Son of God.'

37 If I am not doing my Father's work, there is no need to believe me;

38 but if I am doing it, then even if you refuse to believe in me, at least believe in the work I do; then you will know for certain that the Father is in me and I am in the Father.

39 They again wanted to arrest him then, but he eluded their clutches.

40 He went back again to the far side of the Jordan to the district where John had been baptising at first and he stayed there.

41 Many people who came to him said, 'John gave no signs, but all he said about this man was true';

42 and many of them believed in him.