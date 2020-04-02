Daily Reading for Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

Daily Reading for Thursday April 2, 2020 Reading 1, Genesis 17:3-9

Gospel, John 8:51-59

51 In all truth I tell you, whoever keeps my word will never see death.

52 The Jews said, 'Now we know that you are possessed. Abraham is dead, and the prophets are dead, and yet you say, "Whoever keeps my word will never know the taste of death."

53 Are you greater than our father Abraham, who is dead? The prophets are dead too. Who are you claiming to be?'

54 Jesus answered: If I were to seek my own glory my glory would be worth nothing; in fact, my glory is conferred by the Father, by the one of whom you say, 'He is our God,'

55 although you do not know him. But I know him, and if I were to say, 'I do not know him,' I should be a liar, as you yourselves are. But I do know him, and I keep his word.

56 Your father Abraham rejoiced to think that he would see my Day; he saw it and was glad.

57 The Jews then said, 'You are not fifty yet, and you have seen Abraham!'

58 Jesus replied: In all truth I tell you, before Abraham ever was, I am.

59 At this they picked up stones to throw at him; but Jesus hid himself and left the Temple.