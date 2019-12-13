Daily Reading for Friday, December 13th, 2019
Daily Reading for Friday December 13, 2019
Reading 1, Isaiah 48:17-19 Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6 Gospel, Matthew 11:16-19
Reading 1, Isaiah 48:17-19
17 Thus says Yahweh, your redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: I am Yahweh your God and teach you for your own good, I lead you in the way you ought to go.
18 If only you had listened to my commandments! Your prosperity would have been like a river and your saving justice like the waves of the sea.
19 Your descendants would have been numbered like the sand, your offspring as many as its grains. Their name would never be cancelled or blotted out from my presence.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6
1 How blessed is anyone who rejects the advice of the wicked and does not take a stand in the path that sinners tread, nor a seat in company with cynics,
2 but who delights in the law of Yahweh and murmurs his law day and night.
3 Such a one is like a tree planted near streams; it bears fruit in season and its leaves never wither, and every project succeeds.
4 How different the wicked, how different! Just like chaff blown around by the wind
6 For Yahweh watches over the path of the upright, but the path of the wicked is doomed.
Gospel, Matthew 11:16-19
16 'What comparison can I find for this generation? It is like children shouting to each other as they sit in the market place:
17 We played the pipes for you, and you wouldn't dance; we sang dirges, and you wouldn't be mourners.
18 'For John came, neither eating nor drinking, and they say, "He is possessed."
19 The Son of man came, eating and drinking, and they say, "Look, a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners." Yet wisdom is justified by her deeds.'
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
December 18th, 2019Reading 1, Jeremiah 23:5-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 72:1, 12-13, 18-19
Gospel, Matthew 1:18-24
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
- Trending Prayers:
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Act of Contrition
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Morning Prayer
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Rufus
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Christopher
- St. Joseph
Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.