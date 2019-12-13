 Skip to content

SALE Extended: 15% OFF + FREE Shipping $60+ >

Daily Reading for Friday, December 13th, 2019

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible

FREE Class Enroll Now

Daily Reading for Friday December 13, 2019

Reading 1, Isaiah 48:17-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6
Gospel, Matthew 11:16-19

FREE Daily Readings Classes

Reading 1, Isaiah 48:17-19

17 Thus says Yahweh, your redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: I am Yahweh your God and teach you for your own good, I lead you in the way you ought to go.

18 If only you had listened to my commandments! Your prosperity would have been like a river and your saving justice like the waves of the sea.

19 Your descendants would have been numbered like the sand, your offspring as many as its grains. Their name would never be cancelled or blotted out from my presence.

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6

1 How blessed is anyone who rejects the advice of the wicked and does not take a stand in the path that sinners tread, nor a seat in company with cynics,

2 but who delights in the law of Yahweh and murmurs his law day and night.

3 Such a one is like a tree planted near streams; it bears fruit in season and its leaves never wither, and every project succeeds.

4 How different the wicked, how different! Just like chaff blown around by the wind

6 For Yahweh watches over the path of the upright, but the path of the wicked is doomed.

Gospel, Matthew 11:16-19

16 'What comparison can I find for this generation? It is like children shouting to each other as they sit in the market place:

17 We played the pipes for you, and you wouldn't dance; we sang dirges, and you wouldn't be mourners.

18 'For John came, neither eating nor drinking, and they say, "He is possessed."

19 The Son of man came, eating and drinking, and they say, "Look, a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners." Yet wisdom is justified by her deeds.'

December 2019
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031

More Bible

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.