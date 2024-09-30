Prayer of the Day for Monday, September 30

Guardian Angel Prayer #2

(This is an old Guardian Angel Prayer)

O Holy Angel,

attendant of my wretched soul

and of mine afflicted life,

forsake me not, a sinner,

neither depart from me for mine inconstancy.

Give no place to the evil demon to subdue me

with the oppression of this mortal body;

but take me by my wretched and outstretched hand,

and lead me in the way of salvation.

Yea, O holy Angel of God,

the guardian and protector

of my hapless soul and body,

forgive me all things

whatsoever wherewith I have troubled thee,

all the days of my life,

and if I have sinned in anything this day.

Shelter me in this present night,

and keep me from every affront of the enemy,

lest I anger God by any sin;

and intercede with the Lord in my behalf,

that He might strengthen me in the fear of Him,

and make me a worthy servant of His goodness.



Amen.