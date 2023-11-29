Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, November 29

Psalm 31 (the Second Penitential Psalm)

Blessed are they whose iniquities are forgiven,

and whose sins are covered.

Blessed is the man to whom the Lord harth not imputed sin,

and in whose spirit there is no guile.

Because I was silent my bones grew old;

whilst I cried out all the day long.

For day and night Thy hand was heavy upon me;

I am turned in my anguish,

whilst the thorn is fastened.

I have acknowledged my sin to thee,

and my injustice I have not concealed.

I said I will confess against my self my injustice to the Lord:

and Thou hast forgiven the wickedness of my sin.

For this shall every one that is holy

pray to Thee in a seasonable time.

And yet in a flood of many waters,

they shall not come nigh unto him.

Thou art my refuge from the trouble which hath encompassed:

my joy, deliver me from them that surround me.

I will give thee understanding,

and I will instruct thee in this way,

in which Thou shalt go:

I will fix my eyes upon thee.

Do not become like the horse and the mule,

who have no understanding.

With bit and bridle bind fast their jaws,

who come not near unto Thee.

Many are the scourges of the sinner,

but mercy shall encompass him that hopeth in the Lord.

Be glad in the Lord, and rejoice, ye Just,

and glory, all ye right of heart.



Glory be the the Father...